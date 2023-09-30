As Colin Kaepernick Fights to Land an NFL Job, CFL Team Adds the Former 49ers QB to Their Negotiations List

Colin Kaepernick is once again eyeing to join the New York Jets. He is eager for an NFL opportunity, even if it is in the capacity of a practice quarterback. However, in the midst of his NFL expedition, the Canadian Football League (CFL) is making its own moves regarding the former San Francisco 49ers QB.

As per TSN, NFL player turned activist Colin Kaepernick, has been placed in the negotiations list of CFL team BC Lions. In the CFL, teams have the option to claim exclusive rights to negotiate with up to 45 players by placing them on these lists. This has opened up new possibilities for Kaepernick’s athletic journey.

Colin Kaepernick gets a Lifeline from CFL

The CFL news comes after Kaepernick faced apparent roadblocks in the NFL. X(formerly Twitter) is abuzz with reactions, thus reflecting the intrigue and anticipation surrounding Kaepernick’s potential move to the CFL. Let’s have a look at some of them –

While doors to the NFL seemed closed, this development adds a new layer to the quarterback’s quest for a comeback. The CFL, with the BC Lions at the forefront, might hold the cards for Kaepernick’s potential return to professional football in the upcoming seasons.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is Not Sure About Colin Kaepernick Playing in the XFL

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addressed the quarterback’s chances in the context of the XFL-USFL merger. Fans were commenting on the new merger when one suggested, “This is where Kap should play if he wants to prove he still can.” Safe to say, Colin Kaepernick still has the ability to generate attention around himself.

Responding to the fan’s comment, Dwayne Johnson stated, “We met with Kap and his agents (whom I like a lot) earlier this year. Good meeting, looked to create an opportunity for him but I don’t think it’ll happen. We’ll see.” This insight into the discussions between The Rock and Kaepernick provides a glimpse into the ongoing efforts to bring the quarterback back to the field.

As the clock ticks, the football community awaits the outcome. They are wondering if this could be the lifeline Colin Kaepernick has been seeking for his return to professional football.