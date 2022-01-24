“That ain’t gonna be the end of Tom Brady.” Von miller is confident that Bucs QB will bounce back after crushing playoff loss

Rumours of Tom Brady and his future are up in the air. But Von Miller does not think we’ve seen the last of the Bucs QB.

Tom Brady, even though did not have the greatest of days statistically, had another almost legendary Brady-Esque afternoon yesterday. Similar to a historic game, Brady fell 27-3 with 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Von Miller also had a super strip-sack on Brady early in the 4th.

Death. Taxes. Von Miller humiliating Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/qxyrv934vJ — Barstool Denver (@BarstoolDenver) January 23, 2022



But then Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s nine-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp in a final drive masterclass to set up a chip shot winning field goal.

9️⃣ TO 1️⃣0️⃣ TO SET UP THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/1hrjkOa4lQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2022

With the soul crushing loss, Brady lost just his 3rd divisional round ever. And we might just have seen the last of the GOAT.

Von Miller does not think Tom Brady is going to retire.

Tom Brady might just hang up his boots after just his 3rd ever divisional-round loss. However, Von Miller expects to battle Brady again next season.