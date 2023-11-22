“Bro Just Tryna Hit”: Internet Pokes Fun as Philly Fangirl Makes Patrick Mahomes’ Father Cheer For the Eagles
Yagya Bhargava
|Published November 22, 2023
Jalen Hurts orchestrated a remarkable comeback against Kansas City, scoring two crucial touchdowns. He propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to a 21-17 victory over the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl rematch. Overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit, the Eagles completed their revenge tour. Moreover, even Patrick Mahomes’ father found himself cheering for the victorious visitors.
Patrick Mahomes’ family has a usual presence at Arrowhead, especially during significant games. Both Patrick Mahomes Sr. and Randi actively contribute to the Chiefs organization. Mother Randi often represents her son at charity events and supports the team. Patrick Mahomes Sr. is no stranger to going viral with his amusing clips, adding his touch to celebratory moments.
After the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes Sr. was spotted enjoying a blunt, reminiscent of his post-AFC Championship Game celebration. His joy and enthusiasm for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph were evident.
In the saga of Mahomes family antics, it’s Papa Mahomes making waves this time. He was recently asked to say “Go Eagles!” in a video leading up to the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup, and he surprisingly complied.
Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s Unexpected Shoutout for Eagles Raises Fans’ Eyebrows
Fans, anticipating a twist like a concluding “Go Chiefs!,” were left disappointed. The unexpected move has sparked discontent among the fan base.
Fan reactions varied widely to Patrick Mahomes Sr. saying “Go Eagles.” One speculated, “Bro drunk off that milk and saying anything,” while another felt he was being nice, knowing his son’s game was coming up. Some predicted family dynamics might not be too thrilled, and others thought he was just playing along with expectations.
Amidst all this, one fan took a more emotional route, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of sports loyalties and how Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s unexpected support for the Eagles created a surprising twist for Chiefs fans.
