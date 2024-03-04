“Terrible Idea”: Pittsburgh Fans Dismiss Legend Terry Bradshaw’s QB Advice For the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their season as the 3rd team in the AFC South, prompting them to rethink their quarterback fortune. With a 10-7 record in the season and a two-digit loss against the Buffalo Bills in the postseason, the team expects an overhaul. Meanwhile, Terry Bradshaw came up with a new perspective, sparking a debate among fans and analysts.

Terry Bradshaw in his conversation on the Rich Eisen Show, gave a myriad of arguments in favor of keeping Kenny Pickett as the team’s quarterback. Kenny who was drafted by the Steelers two years ago faced injury setbacks last season. Now, that the veteran is in support of Pickett, he might be headed toward better days in the Steeler offense.

Amidst potential quarterback changes, Bradshaw’s stance has raised eyebrows. The Steelers’ icon advocacy of Pickett rather than pursuing Justin Fields, came as a surprise to many. A fan-out rightly wrote, “No” as his answer to Bradshaw’s argumentation.

Another one wasn’t thrilled as he wrote, “Madness” as his comment.

A fan who agreed with Terry Bradshaw commented, “Yes a thousand times yes”.

An ardent supporter had the opposite view as Terry Bradshaw, calling Pickett’s experiment ‘depressing.’ He wrote, “Jr. Mittens ain’t it! This Kenny experiment is hella depressing! Dark Ages for Stillers fans. Omar go get Fields so we can have a QB that can throw TDs and finally win us a playoff game!”

Kenny Pickett faced both wins and challenges in the 2023 NFL season. Despite showing flashes of promise, Pickett encountered setbacks, notably an ankle injury that limited him to 12 games. This injury, sustained in Week 13, led to TightRope surgery, impacting his performance and availability for the remainder of the season.

Terry Bradshaw Vouches For Kenny Pickett To Stay with the Steelers

Terry Bradshaw has been associated with the sport since 1970. He has seen many great talents come and go. For him, Brock Purdy is a prime example of how better surroundings can help the quarterback achieve more. Therefore, Bradshaw’s assertion is based on the fact that Pickett still has unearthed the ability to lead the team to success.

“I love Pickett. I know him well. He’s fiercely competitive. He’s a tough-minded kind. Things don’t bother him. I really like him a lot,” added the veteran in his statement.

Terry Bradshaw also presented various scenarios in his advocacy of Kenny Pickett. He talked about the ‘quarterback poise’, while also highlighting how much more Pickett has to offer.

“Kenny’s got the poise. I just want my quarterback to be poised. If he’s poised, then his brain’s gonna be calm, he’s going to see the coverages, and he’s going to be quick with his decision-making. And Pickett has all of that.”

While not many seem to agree, it’s no news that Kenny Pickett’s journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers began with high hopes. Having someone who was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett was a steal for the Steelers. However, his rookie season yielded mixed results, starting 12 games that ended with a 7-5 record. Despite his efforts, Pickett’s quarterback performance tallied 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Additionally, he contributed three rushing touchdowns to the team’s efforts. Now, amidst the rumors, even the Steelers GM Omar Khan has presented his confidence in Pickett.

In the subsequent season, Pickett’s struggles continued as he maintained a similar 7-5 record. His stats for the season reflected this, with 2,070 passing yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. Despite his efforts to improve, Pickett’s performance fell short of the expectations set for a franchise quarterback. Now, as he makes a comeback after his ankle recovery, his second chance as the Steelers quarterback will be under constant scrutiny. However, if Bradshaw’s words were to be believed, the draft opportunity would be long gone.