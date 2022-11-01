T.J. Hockenson Trade: Lions Send Their Star Tight End To Divisional Rivals Minnesota Vikings & Fans Are Livid

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) walks back into the tunnel after the Lions lost, 31-27, to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

The Detroit Lions have had the worst possible start to the season. Out of their 7 games, the team has lost 6 and just seems completely lost in all departments.

When they won the game against Commanders after losing their season opener, fans were hopeful that the team will churn out better performances this time. However, after that, the Lions have lost 5 in no time.

With the deadline approaching, many were expecting the Detroit-based franchise to make a few trade decisions. However, their latest trade is actually getting them a lot of backlash on Twitter.

T.J Hockenson Set to Feature For The Minnesota Vikings

Reportedly, the Lions have traded their star Tight End T.J. Hockenson to divisional rivals Minnesota Vikings. In exchange, they’ll be getting a 2023 second round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

It doesn’t end here, along with Hockenson, the Vikings will also get a 2023 fourth round pick and a conditional 2024-fourth round pick. While Lions fans aren’t particularly pleased with the trade, the Tight End will feel pretty good about his team’s decision.

Why the hell are trading your starting TE to a divisional rival? — DDK_Penguin (2-6) (@DAcrisure) November 1, 2022

Why trade one of your best players to a division rival? — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) November 1, 2022

I’m a little confused by their tactics — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 1, 2022

This is because he is going from the team which is stranded at the bottom of the NFC North points table to the team which is placed right at the top with 6 wins out of 7 games.

With injury to Irv Smith Jr, the Vikings were desperately in need of a dependable tight end and they surely would feel that have got a great replacement in Hockenson.

With 26 reception for 395 yards and three TDs in seven games for Lions this season, T.J would feel that he can improve his numbers considerably when he gets a chance to feature for the Vikings as surely, he will get more support from his new mates.

For the Lions, T.J delivered several noteworthy performances over the years. During his four seasons with the franchise, Hockenson recorded 186 receptions for 2,058 yards and 15 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Vikings.

