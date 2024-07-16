Brock Purdy Fulfills Wish of 12-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor With a Special Gesture

Playing football for their favorite team is a dream for every kid growing up. Sadly for Levi Lucas, his dream of playing football in the NFL was shattered very early. The young 12-year-old has been battling with leukemia that has prevented him from taking any part in sports activities. While the condition has prevented him from playing, Levi has remained an avid fan of football. And in particular, Levi has showcased his support for the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy.

Levi spoke about how the way he has always supported the 49ers and how he has become a new fan of Purdy. And while Levi isn’t ever going to be able to play tackle football due to his injuries and his disease. However, to give him the experience of being a part of an NFL team, Levi went out to Santa Clara to meet the team and even take part in their weekly practice.

Levi met the whole 49ers squad and had some fun activities with the squad. He even ran routes and received passes from Purdy. After the whole session was over, Purdy addressed Levi in front of the whole team. He went on to express how Levi is a huge inspiration for the whole team. The QB also declared that the story of Levi also gave him and the team motivation to perform better and hopefully win the Lombardi this year.

Throughout the whole process, Levi got the actual experience of meeting his idols. While interviewing with the 49ers, his parents spoke about how much this experience meant to him.

Levi’s parents open up about his Brock Purdy experience

Levi’s parents mentioned that he always wanted to be a part of sports in his life. His dad spoke about how Levi would always be involved in sports, whether it was basketball, football, baseball, or soccer. Before his injury, his parents genuinely believed that Levi would take up sports in a more serious manner. However, all of that changed after his leukemia was detected. With essentially no involvement in sports, Levi’s first involvement with the 49ers left him starstruck.

His parents were very thankful that they were able to make such an experience happen for him. The fact that Levi was able to meet his idols meant a lot to him and they expressed a lot of gratitude to the team for making this happen. All in all, this was a wholesome experience that brought a lot of joy for Levi and even showcased a lighter side of the team.