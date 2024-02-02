“Brock Purdy Is the 10th Best Player On This Team”: Cam Newton Doubles Down On His Game Manager Remarks After 49ers Make the Super Bowl

If anyone was expecting Cam Newton to take back his words about Brock Purdy, after the second-year QB took his team all the way to the Super Bowl, they clearly don’t know Cam Newton well. He is one of the people heavily invested in Brock Purdy’s alleged “game manager” status. After facing heavy criticism for this stance of his, Newton is not backing down. In perhaps his third or fourth statement on the matter, he’s doubled down on his opinion of Purdy, this time with even harsher criticisms.

Even a Super Bowl berth can’t convince Newton to change or modify his stance. After kicking off the whole debate about “Game changers” and “Game managers” in football, the quarterback who hasn’t played since the end of the 2021 season, once more went for Purdy’s neck. For the third time, Newton asserted Purdy to be a ‘game manager’ on the 4th & 1 Podcast, “I’ve never said Brock Purdy was trash; what I did say is that Brock Purdy is a game manager,” said Newton, taking his stand.

If that wasn’t enough, he pitched the 49ers QB against his own teammates, and refused to go back on his statements as he said,

“Man, look, I ain’t recanting s**t, and if you really want to just be honest, if you add in the defensive talent, and you add in the offensive talent, Brock Purdy is the 10th-best player on this team,” Newton implied.

Brock Purdy has the best passing stats, topping QBR along with Prescott, first in yards per attempt and touchdowns. Therefore, it is hard to ignore Purdy’s importance in the team, especially as they rule as the No. 1 seed. However, spotlights on Christian McCaffrey have been continual for maintaining the strength of the 49ers’ offense. He has also emerged as a better favorite appearing at No. 4 on the NFL MVP list, ahead of Purdy.

Cam Newton Chooses Christian McCaffrey over Brock Purdy as the Better Offensive Talent

Cam Newton seems to be thinking on similar lines to the AP and PFWA, who have McCaffrey placed atop Brock Purdy on the MVP finalists list. He claimed that Christian McCaffrey is the best offensive player on the 49ers team, which makes him the ‘game changer’ instead of the 49ers quarterback.

“If anybody’s more deserving to go to the Super Bowl, and win a Super Bowl…it’s Christian McCaffrey.” https://youtu.be/rEZV9-IfYQ4?si=gEr9UmF6mdz3F4oJ&t=396

Fans who have been appreciative of Cam Newton’s relevance seemed to agree. A myriad of them presented arguments to prove how Brock Purdy’s system has facilitated his gameplay. “Why are we acting like Cam is wrong?” questioned a fan, who also had a note to reclaim Newton’s analysis.

Another subtly agreed with Newton writing, “Brock maybe Mr. Irrelevant, but Cam is Mr. TrynaStayRelevant“.

Another voice agreed, commenting ”Idk what’s so controversial about this?? He’s 100% correct. Purdy is solid and is playing well, but he has never (and will never) carry this team,” on the post.

However, some took jabs at Cam Newton, putting up questions about his narrative.

A doubter shot down Newton for his analysis, “He’s been to as many Super Bowls as you… in his second year”.

One wrote, “Now he in the Super Bowl and he backtracking on his words and delivery [emoji] Stay out the picture Cam.“

The truth is it’s hard to blame Newton as talents like Christian McCaffrey make up the San Francisco 49ers offense. But, even as a system QB, Brock Purdy deserves the due credit for making the Super Bowl just two years after his draft. Moreover, his accomplishment as the 1st Arizona-born QB to start the Super Bowl is an accomplishment in itself. Needless to say, the only way to deliver an answer to the doubters is a win at the Super Bowl and deliver hope for his evolution ahead.