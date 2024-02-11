Brock Purdy Leaves His School Teacher Teary-Eyed by Pleasantly Surprising Her Before Super Bowl 2024: “So Respectful”
Leading his team to the Super Bowl in just his first full season as a starter, Brock Purdy became the unlikely hero of this season. Now, he’s also dominating the hearts of fans off the field. The 49ers QB recently went to visit his high school teacher, and left the internet teary-eyed.
Before he stepped on the big stage of the NFL, Purdy was already a star in high school. He studied at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and played on the school team. And seemingly, one of his favorite classes in school was English. So before jetting off to Vegas, and taking on the Chiefs, Purdy went to meet his high school English teacher, Katie Cambra.
In the video, Purdy can be seen giddy to be able to see his high school teacher again. As he enters the classroom, his teacher immediately recognizes her former student and the reunion is incredibly heartwarming. Fans couldn’t get enough of this video, witnessing this soft side of the QB. Many found the moment extremely heartwarming and expressed as much with comments such as “Truly heartwarming.”
Some fans couldn’t help but point out how young his high school teacher looked, while others praised him for this gesture as one comment read, “So respectful.”
His former teacher also talked to ABC7 and reminisced about his high school days. She remembered once throwing a roaring 20s party, to which our QB wore a cowboy hat and a loose-fitting tie.
“That’s just who he is”, Ms. Cambra said, “He has always been unapologetically himself. He doesn’t worry what others say about him.” We can see this quality of Brock Purdy also in the way he has been handling all the criticisms and doubts being hurled against him all season. He doesn’t even seem to mind the tags he’s been given.
Brock Purdy Believed Being a Game Manager is a Compliment
Being the last pick of the draft, Brock Purdy was doomed to play with the Mr Irrelevant tag. However, there’s another tag that has been given to him, no matter how he played all season: Game Manager, a quarterback capable of making the smart decisions to put his team in the best position to win but not an elite player in his own right, just someone reaping the benefits of having a great support system. But Mr Irrelevant doesn’t mind, just like he doesn’t mind his draft nickname.
Talking to the media before the Super Bowl, “I feel like it can be a compliment at times, where it’s like, ‘All right, you’ve got a guy that can come in and run the system well.’ I feel like that’s a compliment,” Purdy said on Tuesday. “I think you’re doing things right mentally, and, obviously, you’re good enough to be able to hit guys that are open and make plays,” he added.
Keeping it classy, he even expressed gratitude for being in the position that he is in as a QB in America’s biggest sport. By this point, Purdy has already won the hearts of fans. Its safe to say, if he manages to clinch the Lombardi, it’ll just be another jewel on the crown the fans have already bestowed him with.
