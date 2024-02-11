Brock Purdy Leaves His School Teacher Teary-Eyed by Pleasantly Surprising Her Before Super Bowl 2024: “So Respectful”

Before he stepped on the big stage of the NFL, Purdy was already a star in high school. He studied at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and played on the school team. And seemingly, one of his favorite classes in school was English. So before jetting off to Vegas, and taking on the Chiefs, Purdy went to meet his high school English teacher, Katie Cambra.

In the video, Purdy can be seen giddy to be able to see his high school teacher again. As he enters the classroom, his teacher immediately recognizes her former student and the reunion is incredibly heartwarming. Fans couldn’t get enough of this video, witnessing this soft side of the QB. Many found the moment extremely heartwarming and expressed as much with comments such as “Truly heartwarming.”

Some fans couldn’t help but point out how young his high school teacher looked, while others praised him for this gesture as one comment read, “So respectful.”

His former teacher also talked to ABC7 and reminisced about his high school days. She remembered once throwing a roaring 20s party, to which our QB wore a cowboy hat and a loose-fitting tie.

“That’s just who he is”, Ms. Cambra said, “He has always been unapologetically himself. He doesn’t worry what others say about him.” We can see this quality of Brock Purdy also in the way he has been handling all the criticisms and doubts being hurled against him all season. He doesn’t even seem to mind the tags he’s been given.