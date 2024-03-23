Nick Wright Vividly Explains Why Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Winning the Super Was a “Sneaky Bad Thing”

Patrick Mahomes remains a dominant force in the NFL as a highly decorated quarterback with plenty of time ahead of him. The 28-year-old has the opportunity to strengthen his legacy with more Super Bowl wins. Sports Analyst Nick Wright recently stated on “The Colin Cowherd Show” that Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs potentially establishing a dynasty could pose a significant threat to the NFL.

The conversation began when Nick Wright talked about how facing challenges can lead to greater success in the NBA and NFL in the future. The Sports analyst suggested that if the Chiefs manage to secure three consecutive Super Bowl victories following the 2023-24 season, during which they struggled statistically, no one would question their ability. More so, even if they encounter some early losses in the next season.

“For NFL conversation next season, I think the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl was a sneaky bad thing because now every NFL conversation is going to almost either implicitly or explicitly include, like, nobody is going to, I think, be allowed to doubt the Chiefs.” Nick Said.

Colin Cowherd also stated that the Kansas City Chiefs are evolving into a more enjoyable form of the New England Patriots from when Tom Brady was on the team. Additionally indicating that the concept of Jim Harbaugh teaming up with the Chargers is beneficial for the league adds a slight twist.

Colin Cowherd also recognized Andy Reid for making the Chiefs dynasty scarier by focusing on creativity rather than seeking control. At the same time, Nick mentioned that the most appealing aspect of the Chiefs’ dynasty is the genuine grandfather-son dynamic between Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, which prevents any clashes of egos.

Colin Cowherd’s Theory About Chief’s Dynasty Status

The two sports analysts talked about how it would be a disaster for the league if Kansas City won the Super Bowl next season. Colin Cowherd mentioned that the Chiefs’ dynasty is particularly intriguing because Andy Reid does not seek power, but rather considers himself an artist who values creativity and expertise in playcalling.

“What makes their dynasty so fascinating, is Andy Reid never has an affinity for power. He’s an artist, he has an affinity for creativity and playcalling.” Colin added.

Colin also equated Andy Reid to two of the most legendary head coaches in the history of American football. Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick. Both Coach Carroll and Coach Belichick desired to maintain authority over their respective teams as they continued to achieve success.

According to Colin Cowherd, the Chiefs are similar to the San Antonio Spurs when they had Tim Duncan. Tim Duncan prioritized the team’s growth and success over seeking individual power.

Colin added the downfall of the Lakers dynasty during Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s tenure, it was the desire for power that ultimately fractured the team. Hard work and vision are the factors responsible for shaping a sports franchise dynasty. They must uphold it with toughness and resilience, and if power corrupts it, then it simply falls apart.