Brock Purdy Makes a Classy Response to Wearing a Backwards Hat After Colin Cowherd’s Comment

Brock Purdy has emerged as one of the best QBs in the NFL. Mr. Irrelevant in his draft class, 49ers QB1 leads the league in almost all the metrics and has shot up to 1st in the NFL QB Power Rankings. Purdy was again instrumental last week against the NFC leaders, the Philadelphia Eagles, where he threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

He has stood up in his role as the 49ers QB, but that didn’t stop Colin Cowherd from doubting his professionalism based on his attire. In a recent segment of Herd with Colin Cowherd, Colin questioned Brock’s attitude for wearing his hat backward during a press conference.

Cowherd expects his signal-callers to be professional rather than ‘frat boys’. In his view, coming to the podium wearing a backward hat is not a sign of an adult or franchise QB. That’s why he prefers Hurts over Purdy. He said,

“I like my quarterbacks to be adults. I don’t want them to be frat boys,” Colin said. “So [Eagles QB] Jalen Hurts at the podium is the best podium quarterback in the league. Hat on forward, professional, almost manicured. Got that CEO-like, a real grown-up.“

Fans weren’t happy with another one of his worst takes. They expressed their reaction to the X (formerly Twitter) post. One of the fans said, “Nobody cares.”

Another one chimed in, “Not a franchise QB, because he wore a backward hat. Maybe TOP3 worst football takes in 2023.” This user wrote, “This is the most boomer thing I’ve ever heard.”

Another stated, “Should have gone with the Aaron Jones sombrero to appease both the backwards and forwards hat crowd”

A fan didn’t shy away from taking a jab at the analyst and said, “Colin’s been wearing that same mono-colored Brooks Brothers button down for decades-alternating shades of boring throughout the week. Do we complain?”

Brock Purdy Responds to Colin’s Criticism of Him Wearing Hat Backwards

The 49ers QB has been sensational this season and doesn’t have to prove his professionalism to anyone. Yet he responded to Colin’s comments in a recent press conference. When reporters asked if he was representing the 49ers well by standing at the podium wearing a backward hat, Purdy said he focuses on playing well in his position, winning games is the most important stuff, and everything else is not important. He said,

“Man, that’s just who I am. I think so,” Purdy said with a smirk. “Some guys have told me in the locker room and stuff. I don’t buy in all that stuff. I’m just trying to play quarterback and win games.“

Following the week 13 matchup, Brock Purdy has been rising continuously. Before the win over the Eagles, the 49ers QB was nowhere near the top of the NFL MVP odds. After an impressive win, his odds are now +300, which takes him above both Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. Both QBs are tied at 2nd with +350, as per the Bleacher Report. San Francisco, after 3 consecutive losses against the Vikings, Browns, and Bengals, has won 4 on the trot against teams with above .500 record. They take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.