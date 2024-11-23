“They Freaking Won’t”: Insider Wants the 49ers To Sign Daniel Jones By Cutting Brandon Allen

San Francisco 49ers insider Grant Cohn made waves on Friday with two bold proposals ahead of the Packers clash. Cohn suggested cutting the 49ers’ starting QB, Brandon Allen, and signing Daniel Jones as a replacement for the injured Brock Purdy.

Cohn noted in a video on his YouTube channel that there are “better options” than Brandon Allen and that the 49ers should seize the opportunity to sign Jones.

“They should cut Brandon Allen and sign Daniel Jones because he’s definitely better. But they won’t. Instead of cutting Brandon Allen and signing Daniel Jones, what they’re going to do is start Brandon Allen this weekend. Because no one is more committed to not playing the best players than the 49ers.”

The insider’s criticism was based on the 49ers benching their RB Jordan Mason for Christian McCaffrey despite his potential for a Pro Bowl season.

Cohn also noted that Joshua Dobbs has been sidelined regularly despite Purdy’s injuries throughout the season. His reasons were compelling and sure to spark debate among fans.

Speaking more about the Brandon Allen decision, the insider remarked:

“No one wants to watch him play quarterback. Zero people in the world want to watch. Brian Griese, Kyle Shanahan, and his family want to watch him play quarterback. Otherwise, no one else. So it should be Josh Dobbs starting. It should be Daniel Jones starting with Josh Dobbs backing him up and Brandon Allen as the quarterback coach in training. He shouldn’t be on the 53-man roster.”

Despite his ruthless criticism, the insider also promised to eat his words and render a public apology to Allen if he played well against the Packers. However, he added a warning: “Let’s be honest here. Let’s be realistic. He’s probably going to lose by a lot.”

It is too early to judge Allen since he has not had an opportunity to play for the 49ers this season. Perhaps Brock Purdy’s injury is the best chance to turn savior for Allen. Sunday’s game is a golden opportunity for the 32-year-old to silence his critics.

As for Jones, it is unlikely the 49ers, who already have Purdy and Dobbs, would add another high-cost QB to their roster, given their reluctance to spend big on players.