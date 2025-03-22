NFL Fans Stunned After Reports Suggest Brock Purdy Is Close to Signing a Dak Prescott-Esque Deal

Dak Prescott’s massive $60 million-per-year salary has undoubtedly reset the QB market, setting a new benchmark for upcoming deals. And one of the next in line? None other than Brock Purdy — better known as the former Mr. Irrelevant. The 49ers landed him on a bargain rookie deal, and he more than justified the investment, leading them to an NFC Championship in his first year and a Super Bowl the next. Now, with his rookie contract nearing its end, Purdy has the chance to cash in on a massive payday.

However, Purdy is seen more as a game manager than an impact player. What solidified this label was his 2024 season when he failed to meet expectations when it really mattered — without enough star players around him and missing the playoffs.

Because of this, he has long been debated as being worth a Baker Mayfield-type deal ($33.33 million AAV). But now that his extension talks are in full bloom, pundits like Mike Garafolo are saying the opposite. Purdy may actually be close to Dak Prescott’s $60 million AAV.

During a segment on NFL Network, Garafolo pushed back on the “game manager” label on Purdy, noting that several teams have tried to take the same approach, but it didn’t work. So, naysayers can call the 49ers QB what they want, but he did his job pretty well.

“I know that it’s a system that people think: ‘Oh, you just plug a quarterback in, and he runs the system.’ Oh really? Because they tried to do that. With a couple of guys. And, it didn’t work as well as it has with Brock Purdy,” the analyst said candidly.

And since an average QB deal is worth between 21 to 25 percent of the salary cap—and the 2025 NFL season has reached $279.2 million—even at the lower end, Purdy has the leverage to secure more than $58 million, Garafolo added.

Now this isn’t exactly Dak Prescott money, but it certainly tops Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence by $3 million.

Even Chris Broussard admitted that he was doing a disservice to Purdy by limiting him to a $40 to $45 million contract when the market had surpassed previous expectations. He argued that the Niners QB should push for a $55 to $60 million deal.

“If the cap hasn’t risen the way it has, then I would say if he got top-of-the-line money, like say the equivalent of a Joe Burrow, that would be like $68 million a year… Look at what the non-QBs are getting. They’re over 40 now, the best ones. And the cap’s gonna keep going up.”

Meanwhile, Nick Wright made the case that the Niners should not extend Purdy just yet and that they should make him play out the last year of his rookie contract. He further added that giving him that kind of money while coming off of a below-par season won’t end well.

Like these panelists, NFL fans were equally divided over the idea that the 25-year-old QB could land such a contract. Many believed he wasn’t worth the money, with some even suggesting a trade.

Purdy at $60M a year is wild. True come up fr. From the last pick to getting paid TOP $ — Gonna (@0xGonna) March 21, 2025

He ain’t worth that tbh I’d rather trade him and draft Jaxson darts — Jin-Uchiha (@jinn69420) March 21, 2025

How? He hasn’t thrown for nearly as many yards or TD’s. This pay a QB highest salary just because shit needs to stop. Dak shouldn’t have gotten paid either but man…they are overdoing it. — BaseballCasey (@baseball_casey) March 21, 2025

Although this has caught many fans off guard, Purdy signing a contract that big may actually make sense. The young gun has proven to be a franchise QB for a team that has struggled to find a reliable signal-caller in recent years.

Additionally, with his weapons healthy and firing, Purdy has shown he can lead them to the Super Bowl—which is what matters most right now.