Brock Purdy vs Jared Goff: Which NFC QB Dominates the Stat Table Before Championship Matchup?

The upcoming NFC Championship matchup is set to feature a Brock Purdy vs Jared Goff showdown. Not many would have thought they would witness such an unexpected turn of events in the 2023 NFL season. However, there must have been curiosity amongst many regarding the performance of these two quarterbacks and how they stack up against each other this season.

Purdy has faced intense criticism this season, but he has emerged as a pivotal force for the 49ers. He started all 17 games and spearheaded the Niners to a 12-5 record. His passing game demonstrated precision, completing 444 of 614 attempts for a total of 4,280 yards, boasting a 9.6-yard average per attempt. Moreover, Purdy’s aerial contributions included 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Beyond his passing skills, he added a dynamic element to the ground game, tallying 61 carries for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the other hand, Jared Goff has also been a key figure for the Detroit Lions. He led the Lions to a 9-8 record, starting all 17 of their games. What could cement his legacy as a Detroit quarterback would be a trip to the Super Bowl LVIII.

Goff completed 407 of his 605 attempts this season, accumulating 4,575 yards with a 7.6-yard average per attempt displaying proficiency in the passing game. His aerial contributions featured 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Additionally, he did not fall behind in the ground game, rushing for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 attempts.

If we take a deeper look, both of these quarterbacks have had contrasting journeys to the NFC Championship game. Jared was a No. 1 draft pick, whereas Purdy (Mr. Irrelevant) was the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Goff has showcased promise under the coaching tandem of Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Meanwhile, Purdy, guided by offensive maestro Kyle Shanahan and supported by a talented roster, including standout RB Christian McCaffrey, has shown considerable promise.

Brock Purdy vs Jared Goff: What Should The Fans Expect?

The Brock Purdy vs Jared Goff showdown would be exciting to watch for the fans as Goff could be seen leveraging his accuracy and seasoned experience. While Purdy should be upholding his impressive form within Shanahan’s offensive framework. The plus point that Purdy could have is the 49ers’ highly skilled offense and defense.

Purdy had a dicey performance in the Divisional Round when he completed 18 of 27 for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns. Although his precision in the last few minutes cliched a 24-21 win over the Packers.

On the flip side, Goff’s playoff journey began impressively in the Wild Card, notching 23 completions, 320 yards, and 2 touchdowns, securing a 30-20 win against the Vikings. His dominance continued in the Divisional Round, completing 22 of 27 for 277 yards and 1 touchdown, securing a 24-23 win over the Rams.

However, this is a representation of their journeys to the NFC Championship game. The Purdy-led 49ers hold a strong 76.19% implied probability of winning the NFC Championship Game.

Being a 7-point home favorite against the Detroit Lions, their favorable odds stem from the team’s consistent form. Not to forget, Goff’s historical challenges against the 49ers also add to the 49ers’ strong position.