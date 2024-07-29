In Pictures: Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Visits Lençóis Maranhenses with Daughter Vivian

Gisele Bündchen seems to be enjoying life to the fullest with her children, following her divorce from NFL GOAT, Tom Brady. The supermodel was seen vacationing in the natural wonders of Lençóis Maranhenses with her daughter Vivian in Brazil, reveling in all the touristy action.

As per Gisele’s Instagram, she unwinded on the white sand dunes, took a dip in the lagoons, and even took a helicopter ride for a bird’s view of the breathtaking landscape. To further explore the 380-acre national park, they chose sand bikes to travel through the dunes and lagoons.

Another memorable experience was Gisele horseback riding across the white sand dunes with Vivian.

Once the photos made it to the internet, Instagram buzzed with positive reactions. Gisele’s fans, especially, those who are Brazilian natives were in total awe of the beauty of Lençóis Maranhenses with some considering adding it to their travel bucket list after seeing the ex-Victoria’s Angel’s pictures.

It seems Gisele also enjoyed the dunes with her friends, who made an appearance on her Instagram carousel, riding the dune bikes with her, one of whom could be her rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Three days ago, Gisele and Joaquim were seen having a great time together in the picturesque Bahia.

Gisele and Joaquim enjoy quality time on Latin American beaches

Gisele and her jiu-jitsu instructor partner Joaquim were spotted enjoying some quality time in the Bahia just a few days before her trip with Vivian. The super-model, known for her love of fitness and the outdoors appeared vibrant and lively as she played beach volleyball with Joaquim, who effortlessly matched her energy on the court.

It seems like this rumored couple quite enjoy their beachy vacations. Earlier in July, they took a vacation to Costa Rica where they soaked up the sun, joined by her children Vivian, and son Benjamin.

Gisele and Joaquim’s picturesque retreat in Costa Rica came after speculations about their split following a roast on Netflix’s “Greatest Roast of All Time” involving Brady, that poked fun at the Brazilian beauty’s relationship with Valente. Despite rumors, it seems everything is well in paradise.