Gisele Bündchen Revisits Her Famous ‘Return of the Curve’ Shoot That Propelled the Gorgeous Model’s Career

Back in 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen sent shockwaves across the world when they confirmed their divorce settlement. Since then, the duo have had a rough time made even rougher with constant media chatter and speculation. But now, Gisele is moving on, and moving forward, while paying homage to her past. The supermodel recently revisited her iconic American Vogue Shoot cover for Vogue magazine.

In the video feature, she looked back at her trendsetting ‘Return of the Curve’ shoot and revealed why it was extremely special for her. It was her first-ever American Vogue cover, one that propelled her career to great heights. She revealed,

“It’s very special to me because it was my first American Vogue cover and I can’t believe that I haven’t looked at this magazine again in 20 something years. It was a long time ago.”

As a model, being on the cover of Vogue is the pinnacle and Gisele was extremely happy that she got this lucky break. She opined that the cover appearance was the beginning of everything special in her life. “The biggest thing you can do as a a model is be on an American Vogue cover. This is the beginning of everything,” said Gisele.

The ‘Return of the Curve’ shoot was a landmark trend in fashion in 1999. Gisele’s photoshoot brought back the allure of curves albeit with an athletic frame marking a new era in fashion and modeling. Gisele acknowledged this fact in the video and expressed her gratefulness for getting the opportunity.

“This was kind of a new beginning of an era in fashion and I was just so lucky that I was at the right place at the right time becaise I was not working much,” she said.

What made the cover extra special for Gisele is the fact that it came out on the day of her 19th Birthday in July 1999. She revealed she posed for the pictures when she was 18 but as luck would have it, they got released on her special day.

“It came out on my birthday, July 1999 when I turned 19. I shot it at 18 but it came out when I was 19.”

All said and done, it’s heartening to see Gisele back on our screens with such a positive vibe. The glow on her face while reminiscing about her debut was palpable and can also be attributed to her recent comeback into the fashion and modeling world.

Gisele Bundchen is Slowly Making a Comeback Into Her Fashion Career

Before marrying Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen was one of the most desirable models gracing her presence in multiple magazine covers and walking runways for the biggest of names. However, it all came to a halt as she focused more on her family after she married Tom Brady and became a mother. She has been a doting mother and shifted her attention to the business side of things while she was married to Brady.

But after the divorce, Gisele is foraying back into the fashion and modeling circles in style. Gisele’s most recent work came with Jimmy Choo where she was the brand ambassador of their campaigns. She has also been working for other big fashion brands of the world in Vivara, Arezzo, and IWC. Gisele also made headlines last year when she made her first solo red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in over a decade.

Alongside her brand commitments, Bundchen has also been working tirelessly with sustainable brands to promote conscious and environmentally friendly fashion. Safe to say, Gisele is finding her footing after the divorce and we can only expect the heartthrob of the 2000s to dazzle our eyes once again!