“What if I Shot Tom Brady”: 3 Years Ago, the NFL GOAT Accidentally Entered into Wrong Tampa House, Leaving the Owner Perplexed

Imagine relaxing in your home, the peace of your personal space undisturbed, when suddenly a tall figure comes in unannounced. For David Kramer, this became a bewildering reality when NFL legend Tom Brady mistakenly entered his home. Three years ago, in an amusing mix-up, Brady mistook Kramer’s house for that of Byron Leftwich, who was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An Instagram post by Lost in Boston Sports featured David sharing his experience and details of that very particular day. As Tom Brady ventured into a composed Tampa Bay neighborhood on April 7, 2020, aiming to stick to social distancing norms and meeting up with his offensive coordinator, little did he know that his GPS would lead him to the wrong doorstep.

A face-to-face encounter with an uninvited guest led to a mix-up that would leave both Brady and Kramer in a state of comic disbelief. The confused house owner explained in the interview what he had said, adding, “I don’t know. You tell me, dude.” The sight of Brady’s duffel bags hitting the floor and the ensuing conversation brought a surreal dimension to his afternoon.

Brady quickly realized that he might have made a mistake and asked the house owner if it was Byron’s house. Byron later revealed, “I said, ‘I think so. But who are you looking for? Where are you supposed to be?” As soon as Brady realized his mistake, he quickly apologized and darted out of the hose.

“Just after he left, I started thinking about all the things that could have gone so wrong,” Byron said. “If I had a gun, what if I shot Tom Brady? Imagine!”

After spending two decades with the Patriots, Brady’s new chapter in Tampa began with a few lighthearted moments like this. He even got ejected from a park, which was closed due to the ongoing pandemic. TB12 later playfully took to Twitter to poke fun at himself about the start of this journey with a few hiccups.

Does Tom Brady enjoy breaking into houses?

It has only been a year since the peace of Jim Nantz’s backyard was playfully breached. The culprits were none other than Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. The duo humorously attempted to infiltrate Nantz’s personal golf course on an episode of ‘Peyton’s Place’.

The breaking-in starts with Brady and Manning attempting to guess the passcode of Nant’s gate. Their request for entry was denied despite the duo engaging in all sorts of negotiations. The esteemed sportscaster still refused entry.

However, a mere lock didn’t stand a chance before the two titans of football. Both TB12 and the Sherrif eventually made their way into Nantz’s property and engaged in a few conversations while enjoying a game of mini golf.

Wrapping up this quirky story about a surprise house visit and a lighthearted attempt at sneaking into a golf course, it’s evident that these sports legends love a good surprise. They remind us that the best parts of life often happen without any plans.