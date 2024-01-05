Broken Ribs or $3.2 Million Bonus; Baker Mayfield Has a High Risk-High Reward Sunday

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waits in the tunnel before the start of the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is facing a critical decision this Sunday: risk worsening his rib injury or play for a chance at a $3.2 million bonus. Despite suffering a painful hit to his ribs in a recent game against the Saints, Mayfield, with remarkable resilience, is geared to continue playing.

This decision comes with substantial financial stakes. According to Dov Kleiman and Greg Auman, Mayfield, on a $4 million base salary, could add $2.2 million in playtime and stat bonuses, plus an additional $1 million if the Bucs make the playoffs, and $250k for each playoff victory.

This lucrative opportunity places him at a potential total of $3.2 million in bonuses with a win on Sunday. The Buccaneers, having missed a chance to clinch their division last week with a loss to the Saints, are now in a precarious position. If they lose to Carolina and the Saints or Falcons win, they forfeit the division title.

The situation adds extra weight to this Sunday’s game. Baker Mayfield’s choice to play, even with his injuries and the chance of getting hurt more, really shows how dedicated he is to his team and to football. This game on Sunday is more than just a usual game; it’s a really important time for both Mayfield and the Buccaneers.

