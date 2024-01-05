Broken Ribs or $3.2 Million Bonus; Baker Mayfield Has a High Risk-High Reward Sunday
Vasudha Mudgal
|Published January 05, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is facing a critical decision this Sunday: risk worsening his rib injury or play for a chance at a $3.2 million bonus. Despite suffering a painful hit to his ribs in a recent game against the Saints, Mayfield, with remarkable resilience, is geared to continue playing.
Advertisement
This decision comes with substantial financial stakes. According to Dov Kleiman and Greg Auman, Mayfield, on a $4 million base salary, could add $2.2 million in playtime and stat bonuses, plus an additional $1 million if the Bucs make the playoffs, and $250k for each playoff victory.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1742588674028532193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gregauman/status/1742583467559284912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
This lucrative opportunity places him at a potential total of $3.2 million in bonuses with a win on Sunday. The Buccaneers, having missed a chance to clinch their division last week with a loss to the Saints, are now in a precarious position. If they lose to Carolina and the Saints or Falcons win, they forfeit the division title.
The situation adds extra weight to this Sunday’s game. Baker Mayfield’s choice to play, even with his injuries and the chance of getting hurt more, really shows how dedicated he is to his team and to football. This game on Sunday is more than just a usual game; it’s a really important time for both Mayfield and the Buccaneers.
Advertisement
The Grit and Resilience of Baker Mayfield
Case Keenum, the backup quarterback for the Browns, previously expressed astonishment at Mayfield’s fortitude. Despite having serious injuries, like a torn shoulder muscle and a broken arm bone, Mayfield kept on playing. His determination to keep going, no matter what has always been a big part of his career. But now, he’s facing a new challenge.
This coming Sunday marks a pivotal moment for him. After receiving a significant rib injury in a recent clash with the Saints, his tenacity is being challenged anew.
Although the X-rays returned negative, the discomfort was palpable as he exited the game. The Buccaneers have had to adjust their practice schedule, but Mayfield’s determination has not wavered. He’s been really important for the team, playing in almost every part of the games this season. The physical and mental toll of professional football can be intense for players like Baker Mayfield, who has struggled through injuries while trying to balance his health, his role as a key player, and the team’s demanding schedule.
Share this article