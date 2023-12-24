“Hush All the Doubt”: 4 Weeks of Mediocrity Has Myles Garrett Turning Up the Heat Before Texans Match Up

Myles Garrett dissected the Cleveland Browns’ road performance in a candid Friday locker room press conference talking about the need to maintain focus. Although his point was to highlight the team’s ability to excel at home, he also acknowledged the challenges they face on the road. The defensive end stressed the importance of starting fast, seizing momentum, and maintaining attention to detail to neutralize opposing crowds. He affirmed his commitment to consistent performance despite the change in scenery.

Garrett also emphasized on the need to silence doubts while addressing the team’s recent performances. He emphasized the team’s desire to return to their standard of play after reflecting on their last standout game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“The last time we played up to our standard or even close to our standards was against the Ravens and that was still a rough one for the defense. You know, we have a lot to prove. So we want to hush all the doubt and get back to how we know we can play ball both home and away.” Myles Garrett said.

Myles added that they know the importance of excelling both at home and on the road. Even the fans know that their team needs to focus on proving their capabilities. So what has been the issue? Well, Browns’ Week 10 resurgence was fueled by Deshaun Watson and he is out of the season due to a shoulder injury which he sustained during the same Ravens game.

So in Deshaun’s absence, things were bound to go awry which is exactly what happened. The Browns had 4 mediocre weeks, losing three games in a row and winning a nail biter against Jacksonville. Thankfully, Joe Flacco has made things easier for Cleveland. With two wins under his belt, Browns are up and running again and it is also visible in Myles’ confident stance.

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Preview as Myles Garrett Signals Readiness

What was anticipated as a clash of titans between the Browns and Texans has taken an unexpected turn, with playoff implications hanging in the balance. The narrative seems to have shifted dramatically. The Cleveland Browns, once anchored by Deshaun Watson, now find themselves led by the seasoned Joe Flacco.

Flacco stepped into the quarterback role in a remarkable comeback and his fourth start for the Browns is poised to play a pivotal role in their postseason aspirations. The landscape is equally altered on the Texans’ front. Their plans have been reshaped by unforeseen circumstances, as they were expected to rely on C.J. Stroud. Journeyman Case Keenum has impressed in his recent start and is likely to continue steering the ship.

Browns and Texans both find themselves entrusting their playoff aspirations to seasoned veterans. Both Joe Flacco and Case Keenum are showcasing a level of play that defies their age, despite the twilight of their careers. Flacco displayed his veteran prowess with a remarkable 374-yard performance last week, orchestrating a fourth-quarter comeback against the Bears. The quarterback brings a wealth of postseason expertise to the Browns’ playoff push with 16 years of NFL experience. That includes Super Bowl MVP honors in 2012.

Case Keenum has also showcased a solid performance. He threw for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his first start since the 2021 season. Keenum’s seasoned approach has propelled the Texans to three consecutive wins under his leadership. For now, the clash is shaping up to be a neck to neck one, with Cleveland having a slightly better chance to script a victory.