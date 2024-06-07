Broncos ‘Business Decision’ to Cut Russell Wilson Was a ‘Tough Pill to Swallow’; Courtland Sutton Reveals

The Russell Wilson era in Denver was supposed to be a match made in heaven, but as time ticked on, it became abundantly clear that this partnership was destined for an end. Sure, Wilson could still sling it with the best of them, but something was missing — that elusive spark between the head coach and the quarterback. For the Broncos and their star wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, it was indeed “a tough pill to swallow.”

In a recent candid appearance on the “DNVR Sports” Podcast, Courtland Sutton admitted that he kept tabs on the Russell Wilson situation, noting obvious signs indicating an impending split. But he wholeheartedly wished that it wouldn’t happen. And why wouldn’t he? The SMU alum arguably had the best season in Denver, even tallying a career-best 10 touchdowns.

“It was a tough pill to swallow,” Sutton admitted. “You see the writing on the wall, you see the murmur that go on at the end of the season and going into the beginning of the offseason that certain things are going to happen. In the back of the mind, you hope that they don’t happen.”

Even personal accolades couldn’t hide the tensions that ultimately tore the journey apart. “At the end of the day, they’re always going to say business is business,” Sutton added with a rueful shrug.

While the unceremonious divorce stings, Courtland Sutton is a veteran of the game — he knows all too well that these harsh realities are simply part and parcel of life in the NFL. He conceded, “But I hold no hard feelings.” Because at the end of the day, every player understands the immense pressure to perform, and the constant threat of being shown the door if expectations aren’t met.

As the Broncos turn the page on the Russell Wilson experiment, Sutton can’t help but wish his former play-caller well, even as he embarks on his journey in Pittsburgh.

Courtland Sutton Wishes for Russell Wilson to Continue Building His HOF Legacy

Further on, Courtland Sutton expressed that he couldn’t be happier to see Wilson land on his feet with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With his voice brimming with genuine admiration for the quarterback who once orchestrated his most prolific scoring campaign, the Broncos WR1 proclaimed:

“I think that he’s going to have a lot of success. I think that Russ is going to continue to build his Hall Of Fame Legacy and I say that very boldly.”

However, Sutton’s praise for Wilson extends beyond mere statistics and individual accolades. The seasoned veteran understands all too well the harsh realities of life in the NFL, where the weight of a team’s failures often falls squarely on the shoulders of the quarterback, regardless of the collective shortcomings. Yet, even in the face of such disappointment, Sutton refuses to lay the blame solely at Wilson’s feet.

“He caught the raft of it. Anybody’s that in any meeting room understands that there are 11 guys that have to do their job, every single play for everything to go right. It’s not just one person,” Sutton added.

Moreover, as Wilson embarks on a new chapter with the Steelers, Sutton couldn’t be more confident in his former teammate’s ability to recapture the magic that has defined his illustrious career.

Yet, for all his well-wishes, Sutton can’t help but let a mischievous grin creep across his face as he adds a playful caveat, hoping Russell Wilson doesn’t perform well when the Steelers meet the Broncos in Week 2.