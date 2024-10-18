Courtland Sutton Press Conference: Broncos WR Warns Against TNF Loss Ahead of Saints Game

The Denver Broncos have been hot and cold this season. As they go into the Thursday Night Fixture to face a similar team in the Saints, they can put it all behind them for a while. They are currently 3-3 and can go 4-3 in the mini-bye week.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton believes that securing a win before the break will be crucial for the team to maintain high spirits and enjoy a well-deserved, pleasant weekend.

Speaking at the pre-game presser, Sutton revealed that he wants to go into the bye-week on the back of a 4-3 record to truly enjoy his long weekend:

“Just like any bye-week, it makes it feel so much better when you can get the win going into it. We’re not gonna overlook this game and think about the longer weekend we will have because it wouldn’t be as fun if we were sitting there at 3-4 versus 4-3.”

The Saints matchup will mark the first time Sean Payton faces his former team since his departure in 2022. He may be eager to prove a point heading into the mini-bye week, reminding them that he’s still the coach who delivered their first Super Bowl.

However, Sutton doesn’t believe the New Orleans game brings any added pressure or special significance.

Saints game not Sean Payton’s revenge game

Speaking at the same press conference, Sutton was asked if the New Orleans fixture is their HC Payton’s revenge game against his former side. The Broncos wideout clearly stated it’s not “Coach Payton vs the Saints,” and that the team tries to win every game for the HC:

” I think we try to win everyone for coach. I think every game is equally as important. I think it’s kind of been echoed around the building that it’s not a coach Payton vs the Saints. It’s us going and trying to win another game and getting to 4-3.”

The Saints go into the game with a new rookie QB. After a great start to the season, they have lost four on the bounce, giving up 51 points last season.

The Broncos may not have the best offense but their rookie QB Bo Nix continues to show improvement and make throws.

They, however, boast the 4th best defensive record in the league, giving up merely 170 passing yards. It will be difficult for the home to get a win against them.