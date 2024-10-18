Sean Payton Half-Time Interview: Broncos HC Gets Real on Bo Nix, Wil Lutz’s FGs & No Targets for Sutton

The Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints hasn’t been the most exciting battle. At halftime, the visiting Broncos led 16-3 over the hometown Saints.

Amazon reporter Kaylee Hartung spoke with Denver head coach Sean Payton – who is making his return to New Orleans – ahead of the break. Payton was happy to be in front by double-digits but lamented missed opportunities.

“We’re running it well. Bo [Nix] is moving well. I hate settling for field goals… that’s the first thing we’re going to talk about offensively.”

Hartung then asked Payton about the inactivity of wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who wasn’t targeted in the first half. Payton gave credit to the Saints’ defense, saying their game plan has prevented Nix from finding his top weapon.

“We’re getting a lot more zone [coverage]… they’re trying to keep their eyes on the [quarterback]. When [they’re] in man, sometimes [Nix] can scramble more.”

Nix completed 61.9% of his passes (13/21) for 134 yards in the first half. He added 41 rushing yards on eight carries against the struggling Saints defense.

Injuries are crushing New Orleans’ chances

This past week was not kind to the Saints’ roster. In Sunday’s game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a concussion on New Orleans’ second offensive snap. The injury kept him from suiting up for tonight’s contest.

Then, earlier today, the Saints placed all-around big-play threat Rashid Shaheed (meniscus) on IR. He is out for the season.

Finally, disaster struck again during action versus the Broncos. Cornerback Paulson Adebo suffered a grueling leg injury and had to be carted off the field.

Amazon’s TV broadcast would not show a replay of the incident because of its severity. He will likely be placed on IR, and may also be out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

Furthermore, starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) missed his second straight affair this evening. After looking like a potential Super Bowl contender through two weeks, New Orleans is now merely hoping to avoid additional injuries before traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.