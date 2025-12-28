mobile app bar

Broncos DE Jonathan Cooper Shares NSFW Tweet on KC Chiefs After Clinching AFC West

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google news
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) runs off the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Earlier this month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during a loss to the Chargers, a defeat that also knocked Kansas City out of the playoff picture. And that snapped an incredible run.

The Chiefs had reached the postseason every year since 2015 and won the AFC West every season since 2016, nine straight years of dominance with three Super Bowl titles won. With that streak finally over, it’s the Denver Broncos who rose up and claimed the AFC West, ending a 10-year division drought. Denver’s last title came back in 2015, so this one means a lot inside and outside the locker room.

And that emotion spilled over pretty quickly. After the clincher in the form of a 20-13 Week 16 win against none other than the Chiefs, feelings were running a little too high for Broncos outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper. He fired off a very curse-filled celebratory tweet to mark the moment.

“F**k the chiefs,” Cooper wrote in a now-deleted tweet. And he was not done there. He followed it up with another shot shortly after:

“Bi**h made a** pansies”

The celebration naturally sparked a lot of reaction online. Chiefs haters piled on with “one of us” comments, while KC faithfuls fired back, insisting the Broncos “won’t win a damn thing” this season.

“You can tell when [expletive] ain’t use to winning shit,” another penned.

“Worried about the 3rd place divisional team with playoffs around the corner… most obvious first round exit in a while,” another piled on.

“Chiefs had him in hell,” a third said.

So what does the playoff path actually look like for Denver? With one game left at home against the Chargers, a win would lock up the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. That alone puts them in a strong position to make a deep run, at least to the AFC title game.

No one is saying the Super Bowl is out of reach, but it will not be smooth sailing. Jacksonville already proved they can beat Denver late in the year, which could loom large. The Chargers are another problem altogether. If Denver slips up in Week 18 against them, that could turn into a matchup they would rather avoid entirely.

Perhaps that is why Cooper deleted the tweet. The job is far from finished, and the Broncos still have work to do. With both the offense and defense clicking, a first-round exit would be a major letdown. Anything short of a deep run would feel disappointing.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these