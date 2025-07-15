“I’d Put Tony Gonzales or Antonio Gates Before Travis Kelce”: Redditors Debate Top 25 NFL Players of the Last 25 Years

The NFL Network recently unveiled NFL Daily’s Top 25 Players of the Last 25 Years, sparking excitement and plenty of debate among fans. While many of the names on the list were expected, a few raised eyebrows and ignited heated discussions online.

At the very top, there was no surprise. That spot rightfully belonged to the GOAT himself, Tom Brady. With an unmatched résumé, including seven Super Bowl titles and three MVPs, there’s little room for argument. But what did surprise many fans was the name right behind him: Patrick Mahomes.

Yes, a player still very much in his prime has already done enough to earn the No. 2 spot. That’s how dominant and impactful Mahomes has been in such a short span: two MVPs, three Super Bowl wins, and a level of play rarely seen.

Following Mahomes was Brady’s longtime rival and one of the greatest quarterbacks ever—Peyton Manning, a five-time MVP who gave fans countless unforgettable moments. Coming in at No. 4 was Aaron Donald, who retired after a decade of dominance and is already considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

Rounding out the top five was J.J. Watt. While he never won a Super Bowl, largely due to spending his prime years with the Texans, Watt’s legacy as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and game-wrecker is unquestionable.

Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP, came in at No. 6 despite a dip in performance in recent years. At No. 7 was Ed Reed, widely considered the best safety of this generation. His legendary Ravens teammate Ray Lewis followed at No. 8.

Randy Moss, one of the most electrifying and naturally gifted receivers ever, took the No. 9 spot. And closing out the top ten was Darrelle Revis, the ultimate shutdown corner who made his “Revis Island” a nightmare for receivers like Moss.

Here’s how the rest of the list shook out: Rob Gronkowski, Joe Thomas, Calvin Johnson, Luke Kuechly, LaDainian Tomlinson, Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson, Julius Peppers, Zack Martin, Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, Walter Jones, T.J. Watt, Terrell Owens, and Travis Kelce.

Only six active players made the list: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, T.J. Watt, and Travis Kelce.

As expected, the list sparked mixed reactions, especially on Reddit. Many fans questioned some of the placements—and omissions—while others defended the selections.

Travis Kelce once again became the center of conversation, something that has become a common occurrence since he started dating Taylor Swift. But this time, the buzz wasn’t about his personal life. Instead, Kelce’s inclusion in NFL Daily’s Top 25 Players of the Last 25 Years stirred controversy among fans, especially on Reddit.

Fans not happy with Travis Kelce’s rank

A large section of the Reddit community felt that Kelce didn’t belong on the list, arguing that other legendary tight ends should have been recognized instead. “Kelce doesn’t fit for me. I would put Tony Gonzalez or Antonio Gates before him,” one redditor commented, echoing the sentiment of many others.

The debate quickly spiraled into a colorful thread, with jokes flying about Kelce’s relationship. Some sarcastically claimed that he made the list because of Taylor Swift, calling it “Taylor’s version,” while others blamed recency bias for his inclusion. Even when a fan tried to justify Kelce’s spot with a long list of accolades, few seemed interested in hearing it.

The criticism didn’t stop there. Many fans argued that the list snubbed other offensive stars in Kelce’s favor. “Torry Holt or Julio Jones should be there instead. It’s an absolute joke he made it over either of them,” one fan wrote.

Of all the names tossed around as more deserving, Tony Gonzalez stood out the most. Considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time, the Hall of Famer’s name dominated the conversation as the obvious replacement.

Some fans even credited Patrick Mahomes for Kelce’s success, downplaying his individual greatness: “Travis Kelce really jumps out. Mahomes has had a lot to do with his success,” a user claimed.

But for all the criticism, Kelce’s résumé speaks for itself. He’s a 3-time Super Bowl champion, 7-time All-Pro, and 10-time Pro Bowler. He holds numerous postseason records for a tight end, including: Most receptions, most receiving touchdowns, and most receiving yards

In the regular season, Travis has over 1,000 receptions for more than 12,000 yards, and he’s the only tight end in NFL history with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Love him or hate him, his numbers—and his sustained dominance—make a strong case for his spot on the list.