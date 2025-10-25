“Not a Swiftie But”: HC Liam Coen’s Wife Gives a Nod To Taylor Swift Days After Jaguars Win Over the Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a tough 35-7 loss to the LA Rams in the London Games. Coming out of the half down 21-0, with just a 2.3% chance to win, it’s safe to say the Jags took a beating. But that didn’t stop head coach Liam Coen from enjoying his time in London with his wife afterward.

It’s not like things have been all bad for Jacksonville. They managed a 31-28 win against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 and also beat the San Francisco 49ers the week before, who are near the top of the NFC now.

With a 4-3 record heading into the bye, Coen has done a solid job in his first season in charge. The loss to the Rams last Sunday marked the Jags’ second in a row, but Coen and his wife, Ashley Ford-Coen, didn’t let that stop them from enjoying London.

Ashley, on her Instagram, shared a carousel of snaps from her outing with friends and family in The Big Smoke. In one or two photos, Liam was rocking an all-white outfit … suit, pants, boots, and even the undersweatshirt… looking dazzling. They spent time on a boat on the River Thames, all smiles. In the caption, Ashley reflected on the loss while highlighting the silver lining of the trip.

“I’ve heard every defeat is just a step closer to your next victory. You learn from every loss,” she penned. “Regardless of any outcome, London holds a very special place in my heart and I made memories to last a lifetime. Till next time!”

Perhaps the most interesting part of the post was when Ashley talked about a song that’s been stuck in her head, which, of course, is by Taylor Swift.

“Also not a “swiftie” but this song has been stuck in my head for daaaays. I played Ophelia in Hamlet my junior year of high school too! The theatre girl married the jock,” she added.

That playful mix of theatre, love, and pop culture sounds a lot like another romantic story currently unfolding over in Kansas City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Coen (@ashleyfordcoen)

Regardless, it was a fun set of photos that Ashley shared, documenting her experience. It looked like she spent a lot of time with other wives of coaches and front office members. This included a night out on a yacht with the team’s GM, James Gladstone.

All in all, it looks like Coen and his wife had a great time in London. They didn’t get the result they wanted on the field, but they had a blast off it. Now it’s back to the drawing board for the head coach as he tries to snap the Jags out of this short two-game skid. With the Las Vegas Raiders on tap after the bye, he and the team must be licking their chops.