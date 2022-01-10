“Bronny James and Arch Manning are part of On3’s most valuable athletes”: Peyton Manning’s nephew and LeBron James’ son rank in the top most valuable college and high school athletes

Bronny James and Arch Manning are two of the most popular athletes in high school right now, and they’re two of the most valuable ones as well.

Manning is currently the number one high school quarterback prospect in the country, and his college decision is going to be something to follow for a while. The young quarterback will look to join his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning in having successful Hall of Fame level careers as expectations are already sky-high for the high schooler.

.. not many better throws than this .. by a high school quarterback .. by Arch Manning to Jarmone Sutherland @IsidoreNewman @NewmanAthletes vs @SCC_Comets in what was a great high school football game @WGNOtv @WGNOsports pic.twitter.com/0ujKMgqk5V — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) October 25, 2019

Bronny James has his own expectations to meet, being the son of LeBron James and all that. Bronny is a top 50 or 40 prospect in the country, but simply being LeBron’s son has elevated his status beyond his ranking.

Notable instincts and feel from Bronny James in transition defense. Senses the subtle missed assignment from the closest teammate and slides cross-court to closeout and force a miss. As a team defender and connective tissue piece, the 6-4 2023 guard impresses. pic.twitter.com/ZuwNT2mmOE — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) December 30, 2021

With NIL being so prevalent, more and more athletes have the opportunity to profit off of their names. Recently, On3 released the rankings of the five athletes that currently hold the highest NIL value.

The most valuable high school and college NIL athletes, per @On3sports 💰 1️⃣ Bronny James – $6.1M

2️⃣ Mikey Williams – $2.6M

3️⃣ Bryce Young – $1.8M

4️⃣ Arch Manning – $1.6M

5️⃣ CJ Stroud – $1.1M On3’s new ‘NIL Valuation’ weighs an athlete’s social media following and performance. pic.twitter.com/lDOgS6umxg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 7, 2022

Bronny coming in at number one is a little expected given LeBron’s influence, but he is also one of the most sought after guards in the country. Bronny plays as a combo guard and could possibly join the Texas Longhorns, Duke, North Carolina, or UCLA.

Manning on the other hand is set to join football powerhouses in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee (where Peyton Manning went), or Ole Miss (where his other uncle Eli Manning went).

