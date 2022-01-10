“This is the worst F***ing loss in Indianapolis Colts franchise history and it’s not even close”: Carson Wentz falling to Trevor Lawrence has NFL fans and media tearing apart Indy

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the world, including themselves when they lost to the miserable Jaguars and eliminated themselves from the playoffs. And Colts fans and reporters are furious.

All the Colts had to do was beat a horrid 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars team that had scored over 20 points just once since Halloween and was eyeing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Indianapolis had two chances to clinch a playoff spot. In Week 17, the Colts lost at home against the Raiders, and on Week 18, the Jaguars dominated Indianapolis to win the game 11-26.

Colts become first team since the merger to lose to. A 2-14 team, with a playoff berth on the line, with hundreds of clowns in attendance. pic.twitter.com/oS2PRtyQ71 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

Overheard from a Colts’ reporter: this is the worst effing loss in franchise history and it’s not even close — Lauren Brooks (@1010XLLauren) January 9, 2022

Indianapolis Colts had their worst game all season when it mattered the most. The Jags defence blew through the Colts offence, sacking QB Carson Wentz 6 times and picking him off once. They also limited MVP Candidate RB Jonathan Taylor to only 77 yards and no scores.

Indianapolis Colts HC Frank Reich was stunned after the loss to the Jags.

The Colts entered Week 17 on a tear, having won eight of their last 10, including victories over the playoff-bound Bills, Patriots and Cardinals. But still couldn’t make the playoffs.

“I never expected to be sitting here having this moment right now, not like this,” Colts coach Frank Reich said after the game. “We had a good week of practice. Had good preparation all week long, felt good energy the whole week, every day, every meeting. We felt like we had three good plans. We felt like the players were dialed in. We just didn’t get it done today. We just didn’t get it done, coaching or playing.”

“We had the opportunity, we had control of our own destiny, we just didn’t get it done.”

The Colts will head into the offseason with a lot of questions about what led to their ultimate demise this season.

“He’s our quarterback.” Colts coach Frank Reich on Carson Wentz after the Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/6Mw9KgumIE — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 9, 2022

