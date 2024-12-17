Travis Hunter’s Brother Trayvis Feels “Blessed” After Receiving Offers from TSU and JSU on the Same Day

On left- Travis Hunter and on right- his younger brother, Trayvis Hunter (number 12). Credit- Imagn Images

It’s a good time to be a Hunter sibling. After CFB star Travis Hunter made history by winning the Heisman, his younger brother Trayvis is unlocking achievements of his own. Trayvis Hunter is a sophomore at Effingham County and is already receiving offers from colleges.

Advertisement

Young Hunter has been “blessed” with offers on the same day- one from Jackson State and another from Tennessee State.

Trayvis took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the exciting news with fans, thanking God for making it possible. Grateful for the offers from two Division I schools, he expressed his appreciation to his coaches, John Ford and Young, for their support in helping him achieve this milestone.

“All thanks to the man above. Blessed to receive my 2nd offer of the day from Jackson State University!”

#AGTG ✝️ All thanks to the man above!! Blessed to receive my 2nd offer of the day from Jackson State University! @fordtough301 @CoachYoung34 pic.twitter.com/mcZFBqTjcB — Trayvis Hunter (@4Trayvis) December 17, 2024

The former Titans RB, Eddie George is the head coach of TSU while T.C Taylor coaches Deion Sanders’ former team.

While Travis Hunter was a dual-threat player coming out of high school, his younger brother, Trayvis is a wideout. He spent his 2023 Freshman season at Hunter’s alma mater, Collins Hill in Suwanee but transferred this season.

Standing at 5’7, 140 pounds, he has caught 36 passes for 496 yards, adding six touchdowns. In the last four games, Trayvis has caught 19 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns, taking his team to a place in the postseason with a 6-4 record. They will play East Paulding (Dallas) in the AAAAA state playoff game.

It is worth noting that Travis too started making his name as a sophomore in High School, where he had 919 receiving yards at Collins Hill.

At just 15-16 years old, with two years of high school remaining, the younger Hunter still has plenty of time to make a name for himself and follow in his brother’s footsteps as a five-star recruit. Colleges are already vying for his commitment, AND if he continues to excel and improve, he’ll attract even more offers—potentially from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and others.