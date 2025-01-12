“Dancing, Making TikToks”: Travis Hunter Shares His Favorite Memories with His Brother

Travis Hunter has always held a special place in his heart for his younger brother, Trayvis! During a Q&A session on his YouTube show, The Travis Hunter Show, Hunter’s co-host read a fan question about his favorite memory with Trayvis, and the two-way star had plenty to share.

“We got so many memories, bro,” Hunter responded. “We used to do a lot of dancing, making TikToks, play football with each other, play video games with each other all the time… We went to Puerto Rico around this time last year, and that was good… We always have fun, always be doing stuff.”

Hunter’s brother, Trayvis, is also a wide-receiving prospect, class of 2027. He’s visited the University of Florida and other colleges so far. He is known as a speed demon who can take the tops off of defenses. It’ll be interesting to track where he commits to in the coming years.

Furthermore, it’s great to hear that Hunter has a good relationship with his younger brother. With all of the media appearances and online content that he produces, it must be tough to find some time now to hang out. But it sounds like the two still manage to share good times together.

Fishing or Football for Hunter?

Later in the clip, Hunter was asked which of his two favorite hobbies he couldn’t live without. He had a hilarious response.

“Whoo, see you football,” Hunter said before laughing and claiming it was a joke. “I can go without fishing. I can’t go without football. At the end of the day, bro, I love going out there and playing against people. Like fishing, cool, I don’t play against anybody just having fun by myself. But football, I get to go out there and, uh huh, hee! Uh huh, hee!”

It was a funny end to the response as Hunter mimicked making plays on the football field. Yet, it’s not surprising to hear that he couldn’t live without football. After all, it is his job.

Although, it’s awesome that Hunter has hobbies outside of football. Earlier in 2024, he even had a fishing competition against his coach Deion Sanders. Known for favoring bass catches, his personal best on camera is a 10-pounder.

Hunter told ESPN that when he goes to sleep at night, he dreams of fishing. It’s a relaxing hobby that gets him away from the hustle and bustle of being a star athlete.