“Nobody Cares About Who Your Brother Is”: Cam Newton Compares Travis Hunter and Trayvis Hunter

Travis Hunter has played for big-name coaches throughout his career. He suited up for Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado in college. But before that, he took the field for Cam Newton.

Newton, a former No. 1 pick and NFL MVP, has hosted a 7-on-7 camp/tournament since 2011. Travis enjoyed his time at Newton’s camp, and Trayvis was doing the same. Earlier this week, the younger sibling secured a touchdown reception with Travis looking on from the sideline.

Unfortunately, Trayvis hasn’t experienced all sunshine and rainbows while playing for Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP discussed the “worst game I’ve ever seen Trayvis play” on his 4th&1 podcast. According to Newton, other camp attendees started chirping Trayvis about not being as good as Travis afterward. These comments, naturally, “started to get to [Trayvis] mentally.”

Newton revealed that Trayvis vented to him about the comparisons. He offered a sympathetic ear but then shifted focus to how Trayvis would respond to this adversity. He revealed what he told Trayvis to his audience.

“What you going to do? In the grand scheme of things…nobody cares about who your brother is. You think they do, but they don’t. If anything, they hate on that. They envy that about you… but what you have to do is stay focused,” Cam Newton explained.

Trayvis won’t enter the collegiate ranks until 2027. Thus far, he has received four scholarship offers. Two of them – Jackson State and Tennessee State – are from FCS programs. The other two – Georgia Southern and Georgia State – are from Sun Belt Conference schools in his home state.

Meanwhile, Newton also offered his insight into the playing styles of Travis and Trayvis with a thorough breakdown during the podcast.

How does Trayvis Hunter compare to Travis Hunter?

Travis Hunter is almost guaranteed to be selected with a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Following up such high standards would be tough for anyone. As a result, Trayvis is not likely to replicate Travis’s incredible collegiate career or NFL prospect status. However, he could still develop into a quality college player.

Right now, Trayvis’ small stature (5-foot-7, 140 lbs. per 247 Sports) is working against him. Reaching the NFL at that size isn’t impossible, but it would be extremely difficult. Thankfully, he’s not a finished product.

He’s still learning as a player and growing as a human. While Trayvis, to Newton, doesn’t offer the same sort of dominance his brother provides, he may be better than Travis in some respects.

“First of all, athletic-wise, there’s no comparable… [Travis Hunter is] dominant on one side of the football, and just as dominant on the other side… [but] Trayvis is probably the quickest player that I’ve probably ever coached. Quick is different than fast, [and] right now, he doesn’t understand his skillset,” Cam Newton added.

Newton also stated that Trayvis is “more polished with route technique” than Travis was at the same age. He believes Travis’s unique talent allowed him to be less fundamentally sound in high school.

Trayvis doesn’t have the same luxury, but as he improves – and hopefully gets physically larger – that savvy understanding of the sport could help him carve out a role in college and beyond.