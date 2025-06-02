Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Credits Deshaun Watson for Helping Develop Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, talking with coach Kevin Stefanski at a 2022 minicamp session, has only played in 19 of the Browns’ 52 games since being acquired from the Texans in 2022. Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s only May… but one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL is already taking place in Cleveland. The Browns have a loaded room, yet there’s still no clear answer on who will start — or even lead the depth chart.

The club boasts veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with two rookie quarterbacks—Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders—who were picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also have Deshaun Watson, the $230 million man, who’s been the presumed starter over the past three seasons. However, he’s managed to start only 19 games during that stretch.

With Watson currently recovering from an Achilles injury and expected to warm the benches for the majority of the upcoming season, the depth in the quarterback room certainly helps. And another positive in Cleveland is that Watson has been a great help during training camp, offering a guiding hand.

Speaking to The 92.3 Fan, hosted by Andy Baskin and Jeff Phelps, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shared the good news. He mentioned that Watson has been not just mentoring the youngsters but also showing the veterans the ropes.

“Having Deshaun in there is awesome,” Stefanski said. “He’s been a great help to the young guys, to the veterans. It’s been really, really fun.”

Stefanski was also asked if he was getting tired of all the quarterback questions regarding the competition in training camp. He answered with a firm no.

“No, this is sports, man. People are interested in our game, this is the NFL,” Stefanski replied. “Everyone is interested in what we’re doing, in our OTAs, but I love this part of our job. What it speaks to is competition. That’s what we’re about. If we’re competing for a job, that’s all in the spirit of what it’s about.”

Stefanski then spoke about how all four quarterbacks each bring something different to the table. He referred to the two rookies as sponges who are constantly listening and learning from the three veterans. That must be music to the ears of Browns faithful.

With Deshaun Watson expected to be sidelined for a good portion of the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Stefanski and the team start a veteran. In this case, Joe Flacco would make sense, as he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs in the 2023 season.

Flacco has the experience and showed he still has some Flacco magic left in him, not too long ago.