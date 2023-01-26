“It’s Your Job to Shut Them Up”: Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Offended by Overzealous Bengals Players Chanting “We’ll See You in Burrowhead”

The Cincinnati Bengals have been absolutely sensational this year as well, after making their way to the Super Bowl last time around. Although they came so close to the finish line last season, not many fans or even experts were talking in detail about their chances to make it big this season.

The Bengals came into the season once again as underdogs and because they did so well last year, a lot of people were waiting for them to fail this year so that they could label them as ‘one season wonder’ type of team.

However, Burrow’s army has defied all expectations yet again and has made its way to the Conference Championship clash after registering a magnificent win against Josh Allen’s Bills in the divisional game.

It wasn’t even a close clash. The Bengals looked a better unit right from the word go and Josh Allen was well and truly outplayed by Mr. Burrow. While many fans were focussing their attention on the Bills taking on the Chiefs in the conference championship game, Joe’s army stepped in and ended up completely bulldozing their opponents.

Shannon Sharpe reckons the Bengals have played better than anyone else in the last two months

Moreover, after they successfully defeated the Bills, several Bengals players were heard chanting “We’ll see you in Burrowhead“. The Bengals are set to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead stadium. So the chants make it quite easy to understand exactly what message the team from Cincinnati wants to put out.

NFL Films picked up Bengals CB Mike Hilton saying ‘We’ll see you in Burrowhead’ after win vs. Bills: “The Bengals have been doing a lot of talking, but they should be confident. They’re saying, ‘now it’s your job to shut me up.’” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/6sjsgIKkDH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 26, 2023

Reacting to the chants on ‘The Undisputed,’ NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe claimed that although they are doing a lot of talking, the Bengals deserve to be this confident as they have played incredibly well. “They’re saying, ‘now it’s your job to shut me up,'” Sharpe said about the Bengals.

“They should be confident, they are the defending AFC champs, they are playing the best football probably of anybody, them and San Francisco over the last two and a half months,” Shannon continued.

“Their quarterback is unbelievable,” Sharpe further stated, adding that after Mahomes’ injury, Burrow’s Bengals have become favorites to clinch the AFC championship title once again. However, he also reminded everyone that Mahomes’ ankle isn’t looking that bad and in case he is back on the field in full capacity, the Chiefs would yet again gain the favorite status.

