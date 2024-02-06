Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Former MVP Drops Major Hint About the Denver Broncos QB’s Next NFL Home

Back in 2021 when the Walter-Penner Family Group took over the ownership of the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust; many expected the Broncos to finally make it to the playoffs in the coming years. The Walter-Penner Group promised massive investments in the team and bringing in Russell Wilson was a testament to the claim. Unfortunately, they had one of their worst seasons in 2022 where the Broncos ended 5-12 to end the season. This has led to rumors that Wilson might already be parting ways with the team.

After a devastating 2022 season, the Broncos bet on Wilson heavily by completely changing the back end and getting NY Saints’ legendary Sean Payton as the HC. Much was expected from the Broncos and Wilson-Payton duo but to everyone’s surprise, the Broncos underperformed yet again with an 8-9 record. Wilson however had a comparatively better season with 26 TDs and 8 Interceptions. He could have done better but unfortunately, inconsistency and Russell Wilson not agreeing to alter his contract led to Payton benching him.

The team, ravaged by injuries, was also let down by Russell Wilson’s lackluster performances. The former Seattle man ended the season with a meager 16 TDs registering his worst season ever. The blame for Wilson’s offensive woes was credited to Coach Nathaniel Hackett not protecting him, leading to sacks.

Now that the season for the Broncos has come to an end, rumors are rife that Russell Wilson might be on the move due to issues with Coach Payton and lackluster performances. As per ex-NFL MVP Shaun Alexander, the superstar QB is set to sign for the Falcons in a shocking move. “I have been hearing maybe Atlanta,” said Alexander on “The Up and Adams Show”. This revelation has sent the NFL world into a frenzy and rightly so. But the question remains – Does this move make sense?

Russell Wilson to Atlanta Falcons Doesn’t Make Sense For Anyone

Let’s first start from a financial point of view. If the Broncos decide to release him, they have to pay a $85 million cap charge and $39 million in fixed money for 2024. On the other hand, the Broncos will have to pay $ 90 million over two seasons, plus the $37 million due in 2025. So to sum it up, the Broncos will neither save nor incur a massive loss in this deal. With Denver having a heavy payroll already, it doesn’t make sense to release Wilson with no financial incentive.

The Broncos theoretically could trade Wilson, who has a no-trade clause, and the two sides would have to work together for a solution. The QB unlikely to get a better deal from another team, which wouldn’t pay more than the league minimum on a new contract for him.

Meanwhile, on the sporting front, Wilson managed to salvage a respectable second season despite his initial struggles for Denver. Considering the constant off-field and back-end issues throughout his tenure with the Broncos, it would make a lot of sense to give continuity to Wilson & Co. rather than chopping and changing every season. Lastly, it would make a lot of sense for the Falcons if they prioritized building a proper system like the 49ers rather than relying on one player to take them to glory. An approach like this makes sense in the longer term.