Buffalo Bills News: Josh Allen Leaps Past Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in All-Time NFL Career Earnings

While the 2024 season may not have yielded the final result that the Buffalo Bills had been hoping for, their campaign still proved to be more than enough to see their star quarterback in Josh Allen be named as the regular season MVP.

Seemingly in agreement with the assertion that Allen is in fact the best player in the league today, the Bills would go on to sign the 29 year old to a record-breaking contract extension just a month after his award-winning ceremony.

The six-year, $330-million contract extension features a historic guarantee of $250 million, catapults Allen to the 16th overall spot in the all-time career earnings rankings despite having played in the league for just seven years. The three-time Pro Bowler has already managed to accumulate $206,149,439 in career earnings, out gaining the likes of Derek Carr, Von Miller, and even Deshaun Watson, who infamously received one of the most lucrative deals in NFL history on behalf of the Cleveland Browns.

Ironically enough, despite his lack of playoff success against Patrick Mahomes in particular, Allen has still managed to collect $24 million more in contracts than the arch rival in Kansas City. With a career total of $181,902,962, the five-time AFC Champions is currently the 22nd highest paid player in league history.

When it comes to Allen’s other rival and the pride and joy of the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, the Bills’ QB still holds the lead, for now. While Jackson’s current earnings total sits at just $144,237,652, the recent string of QB signings featuring Allen, Brock Purdy, and several others, has put him in line for a future payday.

With talks of a new deal for Jackson being finalized as Jackson as soon as this preseason already circulating, it seems as if the Ravens are more than aware of the need to pay their own star quarterback. Given the fact that Jackson has been able to collect twice the amount of hardware that Allen has, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Jackson make a sudden surge in the rankings.

Even though the 2024 season was a down year for the majority of Allen’s passing metrics, he still managed to lead the league in QBR while also providing 12 rushing touchdowns. The Bills’ offense recorded a total of 525 points last year, the second most of any team in the NFL, and they did so on just 1,025 offensive plays, the fifth fewest in the league.

Their eight turnovers were the fewest of any team, and the unit also managed to finish inside the top 10 rankings for both total rushing and passing yards. Suffice to say, Allen made the Bills look like a well-oiled machine, and they have since paid him for doing so.

Now, he’ll look to continue what has been a relatively smooth yet underwhelming operation under Sean McDermott, while also hoping to prove that his services are worth every penny.