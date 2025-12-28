mobile app bar

Giants Fans Up in Arms as Struggling Rookie Abdul Carter Hits the Vegas Strip Before Raiders Game

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google news
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51)l recognizes fans as he pauses during pregame practice, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford.

Rookie linebacker Abdul Carter, the Giants’ third overall pick in this year’s draft, has been making up for a rocky start with strong performances in recent weeks.

In the Giants’ Week 15 loss to Washington, Carter became the first rookie since 1999 to post at least seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in a single game. Impressive stuff.

But the concerns did not come out of nowhere. Earlier in December, before the matchup against New England, Carter began a Monday night game on the bench for the second time in three games due to tardiness. He was previously benched for the opening series against Green Bay after missing a walkthrough.

So naturally, when Carter shared a photo of himself roaming the Vegas Strip the night before the Giants’ Week 17 game against the Raiders on Sunday, fans immediately jumped to the worst conclusions. Including fears that another benching could be on the way.

“Good plz stay there we don’t want to win tmrw,” one fan commented under the post, possibly hoping for a tanking outcome.

“Nah bruh go back to the hotel, u got a game in the a.m.,, dont need u sitting out for a series,” a second said.

“Hasn’t he gotten in enough trouble already?” another asked.

“Hope he parties his ass off and has a hangover tomorrow lol,” a fourth said.

Reports suggest that being late to meetings has been a recurring issue during Carter’s rookie season, something that former head coach Brian Daboll largely let slide. So it is not surprising that fans are frustrated. Interim head coach Mike Kafka, however, wasted no time setting a different tone in the building, handing Carter a benching in his first week on the job.

That said, when you are playing for a 2–13 team, it is hard to fully fault a player like Abdul for blowing off some steam before games that are close to meaningless. If anything, losing the final two games would only help the Giants secure better draft picks.

In 15 games, Carter has posted 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 54 total pressures, along with an 83.0 PFF pass-rush grade that ranks ninth. Barring anything unexpected, that production should take a big leap next season. Everyone knows Carter has the tools and ceiling of an All-Pro caliber player.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these