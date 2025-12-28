Giants Fans Up in Arms as Struggling Rookie Abdul Carter Hits the Vegas Strip Before Raiders Game

Rookie linebacker Abdul Carter, the Giants’ third overall pick in this year’s draft, has been making up for a rocky start with strong performances in recent weeks.

In the Giants’ Week 15 loss to Washington, Carter became the first rookie since 1999 to post at least seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in a single game. Impressive stuff.

But the concerns did not come out of nowhere. Earlier in December, before the matchup against New England, Carter began a Monday night game on the bench for the second time in three games due to tardiness. He was previously benched for the opening series against Green Bay after missing a walkthrough.

So naturally, when Carter shared a photo of himself roaming the Vegas Strip the night before the Giants’ Week 17 game against the Raiders on Sunday, fans immediately jumped to the worst conclusions. Including fears that another benching could be on the way.

Looks like Abdul Carter is exploring Las Vegas👀 pic.twitter.com/mw7sF2Lq7n — GiantsMuse (@Giants_muse) December 28, 2025

“Good plz stay there we don’t want to win tmrw,” one fan commented under the post, possibly hoping for a tanking outcome.

“Nah bruh go back to the hotel, u got a game in the a.m.,, dont need u sitting out for a series,” a second said.

“Hasn’t he gotten in enough trouble already?” another asked.

“Hope he parties his ass off and has a hangover tomorrow lol,” a fourth said.

Reports suggest that being late to meetings has been a recurring issue during Carter’s rookie season, something that former head coach Brian Daboll largely let slide. So it is not surprising that fans are frustrated. Interim head coach Mike Kafka, however, wasted no time setting a different tone in the building, handing Carter a benching in his first week on the job.

That said, when you are playing for a 2–13 team, it is hard to fully fault a player like Abdul for blowing off some steam before games that are close to meaningless. If anything, losing the final two games would only help the Giants secure better draft picks.

In 15 games, Carter has posted 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 54 total pressures, along with an 83.0 PFF pass-rush grade that ranks ninth. Barring anything unexpected, that production should take a big leap next season. Everyone knows Carter has the tools and ceiling of an All-Pro caliber player.