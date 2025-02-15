Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Stand Divided Over Travis Hunter Attending 2025 Combine as a CB

CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Travis Hunter predominantly be a receiver or cornerback? Many have asked this question about the Heisman Trophy winner over the past few months. Hunter managed full-time roles at both spots for Colorado in college but isn’t expected to handle such responsibilities in the NFL. As such, someone must make a determination one way or the other.

Fans received early insight into which position Hunter will play on Thursday when the league released its prospect invitations for the NFL Scouting Combine. Hunter is listed as a cornerback for the event. This didn’t shock Shannon Sharpe, who discussed the news with Chad Johnson on Nightcap.

Sharpe believes having Hunter play defense full-time with the occasional offensive snap is what’s best for his career. In his estimation, it’s unfeasible for Hunter to start on both sides of the ball at the professional level.

“Play him at corner and have some [offensive] package… he can’t play every snap on offense and defense… y’all just want to argue the fact with people that have played the game, that have studied the game… we ain’t no casuals. We know what it takes to play at an elite level.”

Sharpe pointed to Hunter’s mentor, Deion Sanders, as reasoning for his belief. The uber-talented Sanders played in MLB and the NFL at the same time. He is one of the greatest athletes in sports history, but even he didn’t play every snap at WR and CB in his football career.

Perhaps Sharpe is right. However, many doubted Shohei Ohtani could dominate baseball as a pitcher and hitter when he arrived from Japan. Ohtani proved those folks wrong. Someone theoretically has to be the first person to pull off the comparable feat in the NFL. And right now, Hunter is the best possible bet to do so.

Chad Johnson suggests opposite of Shannon Sharpe for Travis Hunter

Sharpe’s opinion of Hunter holding a defensive starting role with limited offensive involvement is the general consensus among draft analysts. That said, there are some who hope he’ll be featured more as a wideout. You can put Sharpe’s cohost, Chad Johnson, in that group.

Johnson said he was “surprised a little bit” to see Hunter designated a cornerback for the Combine. Despite this, he’s eager to see how Hunter performs as a CB at the event.

“I’ve said it all the time, especially during [the] season, I would love to see Travis Hunter on the offensive side of the ball and then play a few packages on defense… I’m excited to see him… to see his transition, how smooth he is… I think he’s gonna do very, very, very well.”

Johnson based his reasoning for Hunter being a receiver first on the “financial standpoint.” The league’s best wideouts get paid much higher per-year salaries than its best corners. However, the supply of high-end corners pales in comparison to upper-echelon receivers. It’s also much easier to scheme plays for a part-time offensive player than a part-time defensive player.

For what it’s worth, Hunter has confidence in his abilities no matter where he lines up. He could adjust to the NFL on defense, then take on a larger offensive role following his rookie campaign. Either way, he’s a surefire top-10 draft choice who will make the franchise that drafts him very happy.