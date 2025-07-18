Rob Gronkowski Responds After Roger Goodell Says Retired Players Can Compete in 2028 Olympics Flag Football

The Olympic Committee has officially opened the door for NFL players to participate in flag football when the 2028 Summer Olympics are held in Los Angeles. Previously, only athletes who specialized in flag football were eligible, but this change creates a major opportunity for NFL players—past and present—not only to compete on a global stage but also to help spread the game internationally and expand their personal brands.

But the opportunity won’t be limited to current players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, during a conversation with Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, revealed that retired NFL players will also be eligible to compete in the Olympics. That announcement immediately raised the possibility of names like Tom Brady, Julio Jones, and others coming out of retirement to represent their country.

Still, the question remains: Will they?

While the idea is thrilling, Gronkowski was quick to pump the brakes. He pointed out that flag football isn’t just a casual game; it requires real movement, speed, and agility. “But retired players are usually out of shape. We look like we are in shape, but we are really not,” he said on his podcast.

And even for those who are physically capable, there are only a few roster spots. Unlike the NFL’s 53-man rosters, Olympic flag football allows only 10 players per team, with just five on the field at a time. That means intense competition for a very limited number of places.

This move marks another big step in the NFL’s ongoing efforts to globalize the sport. Flag football in the Olympics will introduce the game to new audiences, but the league has already been laying the groundwork for international expansion. What started with regular-season games in London and Munich has now extended even further.

NFL’s international takeover

Last season, the NFL held its first game in Brazil, and in 2025, Madrid will host one as well. The 2026 season will see the league make its biggest leap yet, with a game scheduled in Australia. According to Goodell, the NFL is also eyeing Asia as the next frontier, with plans to promote the sport in countries across the continent.

Roger Goodell envisions 16 international games per season, allowing each team to play one abroad. He even floated the possibility of eventually having a full-time NFL franchise based outside the U.S., a concept once thought far-fetched but now seen as increasingly viable.

” I want to put the players on the biggest stage because you guys are the best, on and off the field. Right now, we are scheduled for Australia next season, 2026, which will be the longest trip we’ve had. We definitely want to get to Asia. We want to play games in Asia, whether that’s China, Singapore, or Tokyo. We’ve got our eyes on all of them. But we want to make the game global. Ultimately, we think we can play 16 games in a season. Do we ever expand and have a team there? I think that will happen someday. “

All of this expansion will also likely pave the way for the long-anticipated introduction of an 18th regular-season game. More games mean more revenue for the league, the players, and its global partners.

These are exciting times for the NFL and its fans. The sport is growing faster than ever, and with flag football making its Olympic debut in 2028, American football is on its way to becoming a truly global phenomenon.