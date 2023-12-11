Buffalo Bills Official Page Rubs Salt in the Wounds of Patrick Mahomes With Latest IG Post

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes was visibly frustrated and livid on the sidelines after the Chiefs’s last night’s defeat against the Bills. What appeared to be a game-winning play turned into an offside infraction. Even though the call was clear as day, Mahomes couldn’t believe that the ref called back the play. The defending champions ended up losing the game with only a 3-point deficit.

Advertisement

Rather than simply accepting the defeat, Mahomes threw a temper tantrum on the sideline and called out the refs for nullifying the game-winning touchdown. Fans were quick to call the Chiefs’ QB out and even labeled him as a ‘crybaby’ and a ‘diva’. Moreover, trolls flooded the internet with memes. Seeing him cry on the sidelines wasn’t a pretty sight, but it somehow amused the rival fans. Some of them said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1734013162024824915?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Yankee_Hawk/status/1734013485778907144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan said, “What one game without a game-winning roughing the passer call will do to someone.” Another chimed in and said, “I’ve seen less crying in the Kindergarten class. Get it together, Mahomes!” This user expressed, ” This got me bustin a gut.” A fan quipped, “He is such a baby.” One fan reminded Mahomes of the preferential treatment he always gets and said, “This is what happens when all the calls go your way for so long and then suddenly you don’t get preferential treatment by the refs…Cry cry cry, Kermit.”

Following the win, the Buffalo Bills‘ official Instagram page posted a meme of Paul Rudd’s appearance on the ‘Hot Ones‘. Interestingly, Rudd is a hardcore Chiefs fan.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Get Trolled By Bills On Instagram

Patrick Mahomes’ temper tantrum flooded social media with memes, and people took delight in the Chief’s home loss to the Buffalo. It looks like the Bills’ social media was prepared for this moment and took part in trolling their defeated rivals. Bills on Instagram posted a video with the caption, “Brought the heat. ” and people were very much impressed with their social media game.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0sZ2t2M2Xi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

They expressed their reaction to the post and said –

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liverpudlian61/status/1734173564927107177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan said, “Taylor Swift attends her first Josh Allen concert.” Another added, “If Mahomes whining on the sideline isn’t in the shitpost, we riot “ This fan expressed, “Dude this is so funny I can’t stop watching it.” Yet another fan quipped, “You better be paying your social media team. Cause they’re undefeated.” Lastly, this user commented, “The fact that they used Paul Rudd.”

With only a minute and twenty-five seconds remaining on the clock, the Chiefs were trailing by 20-17. Mahomes threw a beautiful pass in the middle of the field to Travis Kelce.

The star TE caught the ball, but rather than going down, he threw a lateral pass to Kadarius Toney, who reached the end zone with ease. However, their premature celebrations were cut short as the ref pulled back the play. It was Toney who was flagged for keeping his foot in the neutral zone.

This was the Bills’ third consecutive regular-season win at the Arrowhead stadium. They are now 7-6 and a win keeps their season alive. It leaves with a 42% chance of making the postseason, as per the NY Times. They take on one of the NFC’s top seeds, the Cowboys next week.

This was the Chiefs‘ 5th loss of the season. This is already more losses than the whole of the last season, including playoffs. They still have 97% of making the postseason. But now they would have to entertain the idea of playing on the road during the playoffs, as they could miss on being the top seed in the AFC. The loss leaves them 8-5 for the season. They take on Bill Belichick’s already-eliminated Patriots next week.