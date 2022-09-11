Aaron Rodgers rips Donald Trump apart, urges him to be a f*cking man & accept defeat

Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers openly criticized former US President Donald Trump for not accepting the 2020 election defeat like a ‘man.’

Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest stars in the world of the NFL. It doesn’t matter if he is on or off the field, Aaron never disappoints when it comes to entertaining the fans.

The reigning MVP just can’t keep himself away from controversies. As a result, he often ends up making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Not long ago, $200 million worth Rodgers made an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast where he talked in detail about his experience with ayahuasca and touched upon the infamous vaccine controversy that had landed him in deep trouble.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos

Aaron Rodgers criticize Donald Trump for being a sore loser

However, one has to admit that Aaron doesn’t shy away from speaking exactly what’s in his mind which is why a lot of people admire him as well. Most recently, he made an appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast where he openly expressed his thoughts about the former US President Donald Trump.

When asked about his views on Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, Aaron said, “you take it like a man. You don’t go, ‘we won that game’ that’s what Donald Trump does.”

“We won that game. you didn’t. You lose it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f**king man and just own up like every other president has ever done,” he added.

Aaron has his own way of looking at things, which is why, many people like him, many despise him, but almost all of them find it too hard to simply ignore him.

As far as on the field stuff is concerned, Aaron looks ready to lead the Packers in their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Although he has won the league MVP honors back to back and would be looking to perform the same way this season, he might be just a little nervy as there is no Davante Adams in the squad to aid him.

Without a doubt, he has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders this season. It would be interesting to see how Aaron performs this time around.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower