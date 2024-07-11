Is Everyone Sleeping On Miami Dolphins Despite Struggling Division?

Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel (R) during a timeout against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports.

The Miami Dolphins seem to be flying under the radar as the 2024-25 NFL season approaches. Despite their recent success, many analysts are predicting a second or third-place finish for Miami in the AFC East, far from contending with powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals for AFC supremacy. But is everyone underestimating the Dolphins?

While the AFC East is being viewed as a struggling division, the Dolphins boast impressive talents like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr. Yet, the Buffalo Bills remain the favorites to clinch the division title. However, the Bills are wrestling with salary cap constraints, which have already cost them key starters in free agency. They’re now banking on rookies to fill these crucial gaps.

The New York Jets are pinning their hopes on 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s coming off a season-ending injury. Their success hinges on Rodgers staying healthy and important improvements in both offensive line play and defensive performance.

As for the New England Patriots, they’re widely expected to be on the rear end in the AFC East. They’re transitioning to rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who faces the challenging task of succeeding in his first NFL season with limited offensive weapons at his disposal.

In contrast, the Dolphins have methodically built depth and quality across key positions. The Miami Dolphins have also made a splash this offseason, beefing up their roster through free agency and the draft. Veteran signings like Calais Campbell, Shaq Barrett, and Kendall Fuller bring experience to the defense, while rookie picks Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul add fresh talent.

Moreover, the Dolphins also added receivers Malik and Tahj Washington, giving Tua more options. They have set the stage for what could be an exciting 2024 season. They’re riding the momentum of four consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back playoff appearances. That being said, it is quite puzzling why the Miami Dolphins aren’t considered a stronger contender to win the division.

Reasons Why The Miami Dolphins Are Being Underestimated

The Miami Dolphins’ status as AFC East favorites for the upcoming season isn’t as clear-cut as some might expect. Despite recent success and a favorable schedule, several factors are tempering expectations for the team.

One of the main points that is troubling the Dolphins’ position is the uncertainty surrounding their quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa showed flashes of his talent last season but still seems to be waiting for a long-term contract extension. It’s the Dolphins’ hesitation to commit that has raised questions about Tua’s future with the team.

Then moving on, free agency has also taken its toll on Miami’s roster. The departures of key players like Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins could certainly impact the team’s pass rush and run defense.

Moreover, the Dolphins’ may hold an impressive record at home but their performance on the road has been inconsistent. Even that has raised concerns about their ability to succeed in crucial matchups outside of Miami.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has also impressed by guiding the team to back-to-back playoff berths. However, the Dolphins’ inability to secure wins in the postseason has left some questioning whether they can take the next step when it matters most.