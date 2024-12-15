Buffalo Wild Wings Launches a $19.99 Travis Hunter Combo Celebrating the Two-Way Star’s Heisman Win

Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter recently won the Heisman Trophy, etching his name in the Colorado Program’s history. In this celebratory moment, the local fast-food chain Buffalo Wild Wings has announced a special Travis Hunter Combo at a very discounted price to capitalize on the festive mood.

Advertisement

Hours after Hunter lifted his Heisman in New York, Buffalo Wild Wings’ social media page announced the “Travis Hunter Combo.” It’s priced at just $19.99 and includes 15 boneless wings, 5 tenders, a large fry, and 5 dips.

In honor of @Travishunterjr winning the HE12MAN we’re launching the Travis Hunter combo: 15 boneless wings, 5 tenders, large fry and 5 dips, all for $19.99. Available exclusively through Buffalo Wild Wings GO for takeout or delivery for a limited time #travishunter #Heisman pic.twitter.com/1crMLnVzaK — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 15, 2024

Considering the price point, the Travis Hunter Combo truly is offered at a ridiculously good price. But there is more to this than what meets the eye. Along with celebrating a local hero, Buffalo Wild Wings is also highlighting an athlete they have invested in.

The fast-food chain and Hunter have been frequent collaborators on social media this year, with the Buffs star promoting them from time to time on his Instagram. While previous promotions used Hunter’s name as a promo code, this is the first time the Buffs star’s name has been featured on a combo menu item.

That said, the majority of Hunter’s fans were chuffed with this news. They also complimented Buffalo Wild Wings for quickly coming up with this special to leverage the hype and momentum around Hunter.

Y’all so clutch with it — Decryption (@DecryptionMktg) December 15, 2024

I WANT THIS MEAL !!! — HELLBOY (@COKID970SWAG) December 15, 2024

Interestingly enough, several of them took issue with the wings in the Travis Hunter Combo being boneless. According to some netizens, boneless wings are essentially synonymous with chicken nuggets. Truly hilarious.

boneless are just chicken nuggets — erik (@erksmth85) December 15, 2024

I’m a grown ass man and I want my wings with bones — Sinclair Baker (@BuhJeez) December 15, 2024

All that said, it’s heartening to see Travis being celebrated. While Ashton Jeanty definitely had a strong case to be the Heisman winner this year, it’s hard to ignore a two-way player like Hunter, and his contribution to the Buffaloes.

Since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997, no two-way player had won the Heisman until Travis broke the streak this year. This stat highlights the rarity and greatness of Hunter. He is also only the second football player from Colorado to win the highly coveted college trophy, following Rashaan Salaam, who won it in 1994.