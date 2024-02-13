WATCH: Jason Kelce Dances While Wearing a Lucha Libre Mask During Super Bowl LVIII AfterParty

The Chiefs might’ve been the hero of Super Bowl LVIII, but it was an Eagle who celebrated the hardest. Considering the Chiefs went on to win their second straight Super Bowl, after a crazy close matchup with the 49ers, and the win only coming in the final minutes in OT, of course, the after-party was gonna be wild. And in true Jason Kelce style, Travis Kelce’s older brother made the night even crazier.

The Chiefs lit up Las Vegas last night after winning their third Super Bowl in five years and the fans were treated with glimpses of the party through social media. While there are many clips from last night to keep fans occupied, Jason Kelce’s fashion and party style truly take the cake.

The Eagles center was seen making the absolute most of Vegas in a Luch Libre wrestling mask and looked unstoppable. Still, in his Chiefs overalls from the game, Kelce added the mask, ensuring the spotlight was constantly on him. And oh man, his moves could put most young clubgoers to shame. From joining the DJ in the booth to full-on vibing to the music, the older Kelce did it all. Watch the videos:

Swifties had the most fun watching Jason. And some even foregoed paying attention to Travis and Taylor, in favor of watching Jason absolutely kill it at the party. One video takes the cake, where the camera first shows Taylor and Travis cozying up on the dance floor to Swift’s own ‘Love Story’ and then pans to Jason Kelce in his wrestling mask, litty in the DJ booth with Marshmello.

Jason Kelce Makes the Most of Vegas

Jason Kelce capped off his Vegas weekend at the afterparty, but he had already had some fun in Vegas. After a grueling regular season, the Eagles center was all too eager to party in Vegas as he hadn’t had a chance to last season. Of course, he made the most of his time supporting his brother. The fact that this year’s Super Bowl was in Vegas was just the icing on the cake.

Jason was spotted shooting dice at a craps table in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and he was betting big money. According to TMZ, he was playing at a high roller’s table in the luxurious Vegas hot spot. He even went to watch Adele in her Las Vegas residency, with the interaction between him and the songstress going mega-viral. Travis Kelce might be going home with the Lombardi, but Jason Kelce won the entire internet.