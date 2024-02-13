WATCH: Jason Kelce Dances While Wearing a Lucha Libre Mask During Super Bowl LVIII AfterParty
Swifties had the most fun watching Jason. And some even foregoed paying attention to Travis and Taylor, in favor of watching Jason absolutely kill it at the party. One video takes the cake, where the camera first shows Taylor and Travis cozying up on the dance floor to Swift’s own ‘Love Story’ and then pans to Jason Kelce in his wrestling mask, litty in the DJ booth with Marshmello.
Jason Kelce Makes the Most of Vegas
Jason Kelce capped off his Vegas weekend at the afterparty, but he had already had some fun in Vegas. After a grueling regular season, the Eagles center was all too eager to party in Vegas as he hadn’t had a chance to last season. Of course, he made the most of his time supporting his brother. The fact that this year’s Super Bowl was in Vegas was just the icing on the cake.
Jason was spotted shooting dice at a craps table in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and he was betting big money. According to TMZ, he was playing at a high roller’s table in the luxurious Vegas hot spot. He even went to watch Adele in her Las Vegas residency, with the interaction between him and the songstress going mega-viral. Travis Kelce might be going home with the Lombardi, but Jason Kelce won the entire internet.
