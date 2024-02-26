Fans Spot Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Dodging Girls Left and Right in Vegas Nightclub While Dancing

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are two of the most popular players in the NFL today. While Mahomes is known for being earmarked as the Future GOAT and leading KC Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls, Kelce too is recognized for his incredible performances for the Chiefs and his love story with global sensation Taylor Swift. The two are the poster boys of the NFL today and it’s only natural that they attract attention everywhere they go. Case in point – last night, the duo were spotted partying in Las Vegas.

The duo were spotted partying at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas. In the video posted by fans on “X”, the duo was seen shaking a leg alongside EDM star Marshmello. Interestingly, they were at the same nightclub where they celebrated the Super Bowl afterparty. The duo had a blast with them singing the iconic “We Are The Champions” by Queen along with a chorus of cheers from the crowd present.

Before clubbing, the duo were at LAVO, Bellagio Las Vegas for a “Champagne Party Brunch” with teammates Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Justyn Ross, and Isiah Pacheco. The highlight of the night however was stolen by two women who sheepishly tried joining the duo on the dance floor. Mahomes and Kelce however cheekily dodged their advances and kept vibing on their own. The duo’s actions sent the social media fans into a frenzy.

Fans were particularly amused with the comical way of dodging the girls by Mahomes and Kelce.

While netizens had fun watching Mahomes and Kelce’s antics, many couldn’t ignore the social battery of the latter. The younger Kelce brother joined Patrick Mahomes directly from Sydney after spending a couple of days with Taylor Swift before the Australian leg of her Eras Tour kicked off. Evidently, Kelce was still hungover from his Sydney trip which he proved with his actions later in the night.

Travis Kelce Spotted Dancing on “Love Story” Again

Two weeks ago, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl victories. Post the memorable win against the 49ers, the Chiefs family had a crazy after-party at the XS Nightclub in Vegas. The highlight of the night back then was the romance between Kelce and Swift where the duo were spotted dancing to Swift’s popular song “Love Story” while sharing an intimate moment.

The video of the duo went viral back then with the internet going gaga over the cuteness quotient exhibited by the duo. Kelce last night repeated the same as he danced and sang his heart out when the DJ played “Love Story” by Taylor Swift.

Swifties and Kelce fans were in awe of the energy the latter had for Swift. After the video was posted on “X”, fans noted that Kelce was singing so passionately despite having 2 dates with Taylor in Australia at the zoo and on a boat. Kelce being able to sing Swift’s song so passionately after a rigorous schedule impressed fans and displayed his love for her, noted fans.