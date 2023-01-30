Travis Kelce Channels The Rock, Calls Cincinnati Mayor ‘Jabroni!’ After Winning AFC Championship Game

Dwayne Johnson is famous now as a Hollywood actor. However, his rise to stardom began in the WWE as The Rock. The Brahma Bull became one of the most influential figures during the company’s greatest period, The Attitude Era, and positioned himself as the biggest star in the WWE alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin. He climbed the ladder to success through his character work. The Rock enamored the WWE universe with his hilarious promos that included a number of memorable catchphrases, many of which are still quoted, most recently by Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce.

Also read: Joe Burrow Getting Flagged for Grounding Has Bengals Fans Up in Arms

The Chiefs recently beat the Cincinnati Bengals by a narrow margin of 23-20 to win the AFC Championship. By virtue of this win, they have booked themselves a berth in the Super Bowl. After the game, Travis Kelce decided to let Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval know what he was cooking.

Travis Kelce channels The Rock, calls Cincinnati mayor ‘Jabroni!’

Following their win, several members of the Chiefs, including the owner and coach, were interviewed. Kelce, who was celebrating with the AFC Championship Trophy, decided to take the opportunity to throw shade at Aftab Pureval, using The Rock’s famous ‘Know your role’ catchphrase.

“I appreciate you. How about this beautiful trophy? I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” Kelce told Jim Nantz of CBS Sports.

The Tight End’s promo was a response to Mayor Pureval’s recent video, where he dubbed the Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead.”

He also proclaimed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be Mahomes’ non-paternal father.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

Kelce made sure to let the Cincinnati mayor know how wrong he was by crashing Mahomes’ interview.

To Pureval’s credit, he took the call-out to the chin, and congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs while also expressing pride in his team and the fans for their energy and performance all year.

Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey! https://t.co/CdBAsJRyVY — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 30, 2023

When and where will Super Bowl 2023 take place?

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12. The game will emanate from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This will be the third Super Bowl in the stadium and the first since 2015. Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Kansas City Chiefs booked their spot with a nervous showing against the Cincinnati Bengals. With two field goals, they tore away towards a 6-0 lead and by half-time, they finished 13-6. However, by the last minute, the Bengals managed to tie the score 20 each.

In the end, Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker knocked down the 45-yard field goal to clinch the game. This is their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a much easier showing against the San Francisco 49ers, winning 31-7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This is their first appearance at the Super Bowl since 2017-18.

Click here for more NFL News