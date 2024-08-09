Jason Kelce Wins Hearts After Attending the Eagles Training Camp For a Yearly Family Tradition

Months after announcing his retirement, Jason Kelce is still proving that his love for the Philadelphia Eagles is as strong as ever. Despite stepping away from the game earlier this year, the former Eagles center is snagging the headlines with his frequent visits to the Eagles facility during the offseason.

However, his latest appearance at the Eagles training camp was even more special, as he was there as part of his heartwarming annual tradition with his family.

Jason made a wholesome visit to the Eagles training camp, bringing along his wife Kylie Kelce, and their three adorable daughters. The Kelce family was there to capture their annual photo in a tradition that has become a fan favorite over the years. In the picture, Jason poses with his daughters and his Eagles die-hard fan wife, Kylie.

Fans, as expected, have been quick to express their admiration for this endearing family tradition that they are participating in even after his retirement. Many fans appreciate Jason’s attempts to stay connected to the Eagles after an end to his run:

However, Jason might’ve retired from the field, but he’s still very much in love with football, as he rejoined the football landscape just months after his exit. He has officially confirmed his new role as a football commentator with ESPN. The former Eagle will appear on Monday Night Countdown.

With Jason’s heart still very much in the game, his transition from the field to the screen seems like a natural step. However, there is more brewing between Jason and his former team, the Eagles.

Jason’s unfinished business with the Eagles

Jason hung up his cleats after the Eagles’ ugly elimination last season, but he’s definitely not leaving the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror just yet. Word on the street is he’s spending plenty of time at the Eagles’ facility, and he even has his own locker alongside the coaches.

In a chat with the Up and Adams Show, Lane Johnson shared some inside scoop about Kelce’s continued presence around the Eagles’ building. Johnson mentioned that Kelce’s visits to the facility have been so frequent that it seems like he’s practically part of the current lineup, sparking rumors of his potential involvement as coach in the near future.

COACH KELCE?! @LaneJohnson65 says recently retired @JasonKelce is still very much around the #Eagles facility “He was in the building maybe more than a lot of players this offseason.” @heykayadams @OLMasterminds #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/urc9FdZbQQ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 17, 2024

Despite his confirmed role with ESPN, trading his helmet for a headset could easily be another feather to his cap. Johnson also let slip that Kelce has been focusing on shedding some weight and getting advice for his future endeavors.

Whether he’s tackling weight loss goals or contemplating a coaching career, one thing’s for sure—Jason Kelce’s connection with the Eagles isn’t going anywhere.