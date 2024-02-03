Super Bowl 58 Commercials: Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Kris Jenner And Others Grace the Big Screen For the Super Bowl LVIII

The groundwork is laid for the highly anticipated Super Bowl 58 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The spotlight will also shine brightly on the high-end advertisements by the companies that approximately spent $7 million per 30-second slot. Major brands have already started dropping their teasers for the upcoming commercial.

These advertisements have become an integral part of the Super Bowl experience. Moreover, Super Bowl 58 is shaping up to break viewership records, and the halftime show is just the icing on the cake.

Brands are pulling out all the stops to capture the attention of Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, and others featuring in them to make their ads stand out. It’s going to be a truly unforgettable experience.

Here Are Some Of The Most Dynamic Super Bowl 58 Commercials:

Victoria and David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham unveiled a teaser for their Uber Eats commercial. The power couple playfully reenacted a viral scene from David’s Netflix documentary in a mockumentary style. Victoria initially described their family as “very working class,” then David humorously prodded her to be honest about the Rolls Royce her dad drove her to school in.

Victoria Beckham was wearing a shirt that read “My Dad Had a Rolls Royce,” and David Beckham was constantly bantering with her throughout the teaser. She initially downplayed the commercial as “little,” for which David humorously pushed her to be honest about its grand stage.

They even playfully debated whether the event was for baseball or hockey. The Beckhams indeed brought their charm to the commercial, setting the stage for an entertaining Super Bowl ad experience.

Tom Brady

BetMGM is making a splash in Las Vegas with its inaugural Super Bowl television commercial, and it’s a humorous take on inclusivity “unless you’re Tom Brady.”

The ad playfully suggests that while BetMGM is for everyone, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, has won enough. It depicts Brady being deemed ineligible to place bets on BetMGM, allowing others the chance to savor the thrill of victory.

This amusing and clever campaign was developed in collaboration with the agency Highdive.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, the soccer sensation who currently plays for FC Miami, is also ready to feature in his first Super Bowl commercial with Michelob Ultra beer. Their teaser, titled “GOAT vs Dog” showed the Argentine player dribbling and maneuvering a soccer ball past some people and a beach-roaming dog. When the commercial ends, a tagline pops, “Game on.”

Alongside Messi, Ted Lasso’s Sudeikis and iconic Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino also make a brief appearance in a second commercial.

Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the reality TV world, Kris Jenner, will take center stage in Oreo’s highly anticipated Super Bowl commercial, titled “It All Starts With a Twist.” This ad would also mark Oreo’s return to the Super Bowl after a decade-long absence.

In the ad, Kris Jenner stands in front of a jar overflowing with Oreos, lost in thought. She asks the viewers if they are wondering how she got there before diving into a hilarious monologue.

Kris adds with a mischievous grin, “To answer that, I’d have to go back to the beginning.” Then twists off the top of an Oreo and bursts into laughter, saying, “Oh, I need to go warn the kids!”

Chris Pratt

Actor Chris Pratt takes on the role of Pringles mascot, Mr. P, and it is indeed whimsical. He was seen donning a mustache in a 15-second commercial teaser made for Super Bowl 58.

The teaser hinted at a fresh direction for Pringles while enjoying his preferred flavor, salt and vinegar. The main Super Bowl spot that Pringles will get also marks the company’s seventh consecutive year as a Super Bowl advertiser.

Kate McKinnon

Former SNL cast member and comedian Kate McKinnon takes center stage in a Hellmann’s mayonnaise ad. She can be seen turning a cat into an internet sensation with its meows resembling the word “mayo.” McKinnon creatively utilizes leftovers to whip up a meal after the cat suggested using mayo to prepare a meal.

The cat’s newfound fame, in the ad, triggers chaos in a supermarket and sparks a media frenzy. Hilariously, the cat even graces the red carpet with comedian Pete Davidson. Hellmann tried mocking his infamous dating life.

There was another scene where Kate McKinnon was trying to hold the cat still during a photoshoot with Hellmann jars but even that was made difficult by the instructions given by the cameraman.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is coming with a touch of horror with Doritos Dinamita’s inaugural Super Bowl commercial. In a brief 15-second teaser, the 21-year-old star navigates a grocery store aisle, her eyes widening at an unseen sight. With an exclamation of “Oh no,” Ortega’s fearful gaze fixates on an empty shelf where Doritos Dinamita should be.

Distressed, she repeats “No” multiple times, gripping her hair in stress. As the camera reveals that the Dinamita chips are not there, then Ortega laments, “This is not good,” against the backdrop of Super Bowl LVIII’s date (Feb. 11).

The complete ad during the game will unfold Ortega’s quest for the elusive Dinamita chips.

Addison Rae

Social media personality Addison Rae takes center stage in the teaser for Nerds’ upcoming Super Bowl commercial. The Thanksgiving star assumes the role of a dance coach, guiding an unseen student through choreography set to Irene Cara’s 1983 hit “What a Feeling.”

Rae can be seen showing her dance prowess, tossing her hair, and executing splits while sharing her enthusiasm for the classic pop song.

The teaser hints at an intriguing dynamic as Rae expresses confidence in her trainee’s potential, all while indulging in a bag of Nerds Gummy Clusters. Guess we’ll figure out who she’s coaching on the day of the Super Bowl.

Eric Andre

Comedy Central’s Eric André will be assuming the spotlight in Drumstick’s first-ever Super Bowl ad The 30-second spot that would mark Drumstick’s foray into the Big Game ad arena is set to air during the third quarter.

Drumstick is known for its sundae cones and recent eccentric marketing. Their recent ad was crafted by Portland-based creative house Öpinionated. Drumstick’s collaboration with André promises a unique and entertaining addition to the Super Bowl commercial lineup.