“Yet He Does Nothing About It”: Fans Spot Bears Owner George McCaskey Fuming as His Team Gets Cooked by the Vikings on MNF

Before the season began, the Chicago Bears were expected to perform much better this year, thanks to the promise they showed on paper. A QB in Caleb Williams was drafted at one, a wide receiver in Rome Odunze was drafted at nine, and players like Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift were also brought in. But as things stand, they are currently on an 8-game losing streak, and the frustration is showing even from the co-owner, George McCaskey.

On Monday, a few netizens were fortunate enough to find a frame from the Chicago-Minnesota game where Chairman McCaskey can be seen showing an expression of disdain while his team was beaten on all fronts at U.S. Bank Stadium. A 30-12 score would certainly do that to you.

While it’s sad to see George sulk at his team’s dismal performance, the majority of Bears fans had no empathy for him. On social media, they were quick to argue that the situation the Bears find themselves in is a result of McCaskey’s incompetence.

After firing the coaching staff midseason, several fans wondered why George didn’t make the move to sign Bill Belichick, who could have managed the ship much better than what’s happening right now.

Rival fans, meanwhile, expressed their surprise at George’s reaction. In their eyes, the Chicago Bears chairman should have been used to this scene by now.

What’s been so sad about the Bears’ 2024 campaign is their inability to fight back. For context, The Bears’ last victory came against the Jaguars back in the second week of October. Since then, Caleb & Co. have been on a losing streak. And on Monday, the Vikings defense quite literally toyed with his Bears’ offense.

In the 12-30 loss, Chicago’s O-line could barely thwart the Minnesota defense from disrupting Caleb’s rhythm as the QB ended his night with two sacks and three quarterback hits.

All that said, it’s quite sad to see the Bears perform so poorly this season. Before the NFL draft, many considered the Bears project as the most lucrative option for the top draft picks. Cut to December and their season is over with no chances of a comeback.

Making major changes at this point doesn’t make sense, as it’s better to start fresh once the season is over. George and Bears fans’ patience will be put to the test in the coming weeks as they grit their teeth waiting for new signings and initiatives to kick off next season.