Caleb Williams Explains How Watching Aaron Rodgers Influenced His Elite Pocket Awareness

The Bears’ promising rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, isn’t shy about his admiration for NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers. Just last week, during an appearance on “Up & Adams,” Williams boldly declared Rodgers as his “No.1 QB” in the game today.

This praise took on new meaning when Williams made a Rodgers-esque throw in the Bears’ preseason clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie’s incredible pass to Rome Odunze quickly set social media ablaze, prompting questions about how he maintains his unorthodox throwing ability.

Caleb Williams didn’t hesitate to credit Rodgers as his inspiration, in the Bears press conference:

“It’s something that I’ve worked on in practice. I mean watching Aaron Rodgers…he can do unbelievable things. Right, left, running straight, running left, all these other things, and so just practicing it over time, perfecting it.”

Williams even displayed maturity in accepting the difficulty of such throws, pointing out that while they won’t always work, this particular attempt against the Bengals paid off. He also made sure to praise Odunze for running an excellent route.

The rookie’s admiration for Rodgers presents an interesting dynamic, given the Bears-Packers rivalry.

For nearly two decades, Rodgers tormented the Bears as Green Bay’s signal-caller. Yet, Williams’ ability to learn from a rival speaks volumes about his approach to the game. Even Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis has noticed shades of Rodgers in Williams’ play.

Williams is a little “Rodgers-esque”

Lewis is not one to think twice before praising his rookie quarterback Caleb Williams even when he hasn’t played an official NFL game. On Fox Sports’ “All Facts No Brakes” podcast, Lewis shared his initial uncertainties about the No. 1 draft pick, and how those doubts have quickly evaporated. “The guy wants to be great,” Lewis declared.

What particularly stuck out was Lewis’ comparison of Caleb Williams to none other than Aaron Rodgers.

“If he doesn’t do something 100% correct, he’s correcting himself. He can make every throw, a little Aaron Rodgers-esque. He’s just different…He’s a leader, naturally. He doesn’t walk around acting like he knows it all.”

Lewis seems hyped for Williams as he anticipates him to show the world what he can do in his debut season.

Rodgers’ illustrious 18-season career with Green Bay, marked by four NFL MVPs, 10 Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl MVP, set a high bar for any young athletes. His dominance over the Bears with a 25-5 record against them has been a thorn in Chicago’s side for years.

Now, with Williams at the helm, Bears fans can dare to dream. Could their young quarterback turn the tables and become the Rodgers-like starting quarterback they’ve longed for?