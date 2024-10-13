Caleb Williams Has Become a Master of the Bears’ Offense, Says Chicago TE Ahead of Jaguars Clash

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs for a touchdown that was called back because of a penalty against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

After a few disappointing games, Caleb Williams is finally beginning to make his mark in the NFL. The Bears’ No. 1 pick showcased his talent by throwing 2 touchdowns and completing 304 yards against the Panthers last week. Interestingly, his clutch outing even overshadowed Keenan Allen’s struggles during last Sunday’s game.

In an insightful conversation, Bears tight end Cole Kmet, talking to former basketball star and NFL Network senior reporter Stacey Dales, shared his thoughts on Caleb’s dominance in the Bears’ offense. He declared Caleb has “become a master of himself, of the offense, and it’s been really cool to see him make it his own.”

When Dales probed deeper, asking Kmet why he considers Williams the “master” of the offense, Kmet elaborated on Caleb’s rapid development into a professional quarterback. He acknowledged that while the “receivers and the offensive guys were helping” Caleb, the ultimate credit belongs to the Bears QB for adapting so quickly. Kmet explained:

“Well, I think he’s just gaining more confidence in himself, in terms of telling the coach what he likes and what he feels comfortable with. He’s also recognizing defensive coverages, and those are the things that as a rookie it’s really hard to pick up on early. He’s done a good job week to week, getting better at those things.”

However, despite the high praise, Caleb must remain vigilant about one persistent issue: his propensity to throw interceptions. This challenge looms large as the Bears prepare to face the Jaguars in London. So far this season, he has thrown 4 interceptions, and with London’s unpredictable weather, he must exercise extra caution.

In the 2024 season, Caleb has amassed 1,091 passing yards and 5 touchdowns. While those numbers may not be jaw-dropping, his recent performance against the Panthers provides a much-needed boost for Matt Eberflus and his team.

With support from his teammates and the offense, Caleb should feel optimistic about heading into the Jaguars matchup.