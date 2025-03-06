Joe Thuney Trade: Paul Pierce Says Bears are Heading in the Right Direction by Adding Weapons Around Caleb Williams

Despite being regarded as the unsung heroes of the NFL, the offensive linemen of the league still command their fair share of attention from time to time. In an ever-improving attempt to facilitate the development of Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears have enlisted the services of the Kansas City Chiefs’ consecutive All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney.

The Chicago Bears, under the leadership of General Manager Ryan Poles, leveraged their substantial cap space and draft capital to aggressively enhance their offensive line. Rather than relying on free agency to secure mid-tier guards, Poles proactively acquired top talent by trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. This strategic move not only addresses a long-standing weakness in the Bears’ lineup but also marks a significant upgrade for quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears had faced a drought in terms of elite offensive line talent, with no Pro Bowl appearances since 2018 and no All-Pro selections since 2006. By securing Thuney, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and Jackson, Poles has significantly bolstered the team’s ability to protect Williams and improve overall performance.

On the latest episode of Fox Sports’ Speak, Paul Pierce joined the panel discussion in reaction to the news. Believing that the franchise is doing their best to support him, Pierce suggests that this now puts the pressure on the USC product to deliver.

“They are moving in the right direction… Yeah, you can go get an O-line but some of the things have to change on his delivery, on him getting the ball out of his hands… He has to let go of the ball. He has to trust himself. He has to do the things that made him the number one pick and deliver.”

Admitting that there is still plenty of time for Williams to grow, the former NBA star argued that there are simply no excuses now for the sophomore. With the full support of Chicago behind him, the prevailing sentiment is that Williams still inherits the best foundations that a prospect could ask for.

Keyshawn Johnson found himself in agreement as well. Proclaiming that he walked into a locker room that was “kind of ready to win today,” the former Super Bowl champion asserted that the team “regressed” under Williams’ leadership.

“That’s partly him, that’s partly the coaching staff. Partly their fault, together… Some of those same traits and habits that he had in college, he took to Chicago with him. He didn’t get rid of them.”

The Bears’ acquisition of Tuney certainly indicates that the team is committed to their 2024 investment. However, it remains to be seen whether or not it pays off.