NFL Free Agency 2025: Devin McCourty & Jason Garrett Decode Chicago Bears’ Overall Strength After Recent Moves

People might have forgotten because of the collapse that followed, but the Chicago Bears started the 2024 season 4-2. It seemed they had something going. But then a 10-game losing streak was sparked when they lost on a last-second Hail Mary in Week 8. Over the course of the final 11 weeks (Chicago won in Week 18 against Green Bay’s backups), three main issues emerged for the Bears: Coaching, pass protection, and run defense.

By the first day of the new league year on March 12, they had already taken major steps to plug all three of those organizational holes. The first—coaching—had been plugged expeditiously back in January. Chicago announced Ben Johnson as their new commander-in-chief barely a day after his old team, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from the playoffs.

Johnson is more well-known for his dynamic offensive schemes and ballsy use of trick plays. However, he clearly knows how to build a team, because the Lions weren’t all about skill players. They had one of the best offensive lines in the game. And Johnson later recognized that he was joining a franchise with perhaps the worst offensive line in football.

Former NFL HC and current NBC pundit Jason Garrett believes that Johnson’s roster-building in these early stages was inspired not just by Detroit, but by what everyone saw in Super Bowl 59. No doubt, Johnson was watching as the offensive and defensive lines of the Philadelphia Eagles nearly won them the Big Game single-handedly.

“We all watched the Super Bowl. And you watch Philadelphia dominate up front. Big time offensive line. Arguably the best in the league. Defensive line, they rushed four the whole game and gave Patrick Mahomes fits. The game since 1892, when Pudge Heffelfinger signed the first contract, it’s about linemen. It’s about winning the line of scrimmage.”

So, how have the Bears been doing through the early days of free agency? They clearly had a mandate, and that mandate was one word: trenches. Trenches, trenches, trenches. They’ve added five impact players from outside so far, and all of them play along the offensive or defensive fronts.

Traded for Jonah Jackson (OL) from the Rams

Traded for Joe Thuney (OG) from the Chiefs, signed to a one-year, $16 million contract

Signed Dayo Odeyingbo (Edge) to a three-year, $48 million contract

Signed Grady Jarrett (DT) to a three-year, $43.5 million contract

Signed Drew Dalman (C) to a three-year, $42 million contract

In 2024, Chicago’s offseason moves were all about the skill positions. In 2025, they realized they were trying to build the team backward. They wasted a year, but it’s clear that they’ve now gotten it right. Per PFF, they have acquired the No. 5 center (Dalman) and the No. 7 guard (Thuney) from the 2024 season. Jackson had an uneven year, but he’s got a Pro Bowl pedigree, and at 6’4″ and 315 pounds, he’s hefty.

There’s almost no way that trio will not hammer out a massive improvement along that offensive line in 2025. Caleb Williams was sacked a whopping 68 times last year, which not only led the league, but tied for the third-most ever in a single season. They were also one of just six teams that didn’t rush for over 4.0 yards a carry last year, indicating the unit had trouble opening up holes in the running game too.

Their offensive line’s ineptitude was nearly matched by that of their defensive front. Over those final 11 weeks, only the Carolina Panthers allowed more rushing yards than the Bears. They were also middle of the pack when it came to racking up sacks. The additions of up-and-comer Odeyingbo and two-time Pro Bowl DT Grady Jarrett next to Montez Sweat should turn this group around in a hurry.

Chicago has been adding like crazy to open the new league year, but they really haven’t lost any of their core guys. Caleb Williams remains, obviously. D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet aren’t going anywhere. 2023 first-round tackle Darnell Wright continues to learn his craft. The defensive backfield remains strong with Jaylon Johnson and Kevin Byard.

Ben Johnson didn’t come here to rebuild, he came here to fight for a Super Bowl in Year One. So far, he’s done a bang-up job toward making that dream a reality.